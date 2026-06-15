Former MLB Reliever Gives Hot Take on Phillies Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a seesaw all season. After a rocky start and the firing of their manager, the playoffs are back in view, and former MLB reliever Trevor May thinks the Phillies should buy.

Trevor May Talks Deadline For Phillies

May, a former MLB reliever, spent his career with the Twins, Mets, and Athletics. Even though he only ever donned an opposing team’s uniform, he sees Philly as a threat in 2026.

When asked how he sees the Phillies handling the deadline, May was adamant they should go all in.

“100% buying,” May said. “First of all, the fan base won’t let them [sell]. Second of all, it’s the last year, I think that they really feel like this core is gonna be this core. Who knows what’s gonna happen with Harper in the future? In the words of my father, Ron May, ‘You gotta crap or get off the pot.’ …

“So that’s what they’re doing. They’re going for that. Also, there’s another name you’ve gotta remember when it comes to trade deadlines, and that’s Dave Dombrowski! He ain’t gonna let it stay the same. They gotta go for it. They showed they wanted to go for it by resigning Schwarber and Realmuto. That’s been the signal since the beginning, and after an ABYSMAL start to the season, they’re back in striking distance. Yes, it might need to be a Wild Card as opposed to winning the division, but getting in is getting in. You gotta do it so, yes, they’re 100% gonna buy, it’s gonna be an outfielder. They’re gonna look for someone to be in the corner. Maybe someone who’s had a resurgent year, but it’s not like a one-year deal. There are usually [guys like that] available. The ‘Tommy Phams’ of the world. What he’s been the last five years, right?”

May’s assessment of Philadelphia is spot on. The NL East’s biggest buyer come July hasn’t been rich-man Steve Cohen’s Mets: it’s often been the Phightins–and fans are hoping for more of the same aggressiveness.

Social Media Reacts to Phillies

Here’s what people are saying about the Phillies:

Mismatch Philadelphia: “The Phillies start a 3-game series vs the Marlins today The Phillies player with the most career home runs against Miami? Who else but The Big Piece, Ryan Howard. In 171 career games vs the Marlins, Howard hit: • .286/.397/.578 • 41 HR • 43 doubles • 123 RBI Not only does he have the most home runs by a Phillie against the Fish, he’s tied for the second most by any player against the franchise: 1.) Freddie Freeman — 42 HR T-2.) Ryan Howard — 41 HR T-2.) Ryan Zimmerman — 41 HR 4.) Chipper Jones — 40 HR 5.) Bryce Harper — 39 HR Data via @baseball_ref / @Stathead.”

SPORTSRADIO 94WIP: “Phillies manager Don Mattingly says he did not consider giving Trea Turner the day off today at all. (via @MrUram).”

Nick Piccone: “The Phillies are continuing to provide reasons why some fans are hesitant to make watching them a priority during the regular season. The offense suffering two shutouts in three games isn’t making anyone feel better.”