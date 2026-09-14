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Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

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Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 19: Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on July 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Angels 9-5. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star left-handed reliever Matt Strahm underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. It’s unknown exactly what type of surgery the southpaw received.

Strahm has been trying to sign with a new team after being released by the Kansas City Royals in early August, per Murray. Now he will fully focus on recovering from surgery and finding a new organization in the offseason. He is expected to be healthy in time for next season.

Former Philadelphia Phillies LHP Matt Strahm Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Royals acquired Strahm from the Phillies for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan on Dec. 19, 2025.

Strahm, 34, struggled significantly with the Royals this year, posting a 7.32 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings.

Looking at Former Phillies All-Star Matt Strahm

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 8: Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the eighth inning during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 8, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 1-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Royals selected Strahm in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of  Neosho County Community College in Canute, Kansas.

Strahm made his MLB debut with Kansas City in 2016.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Braves 2-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Royals traded Strahm, left-hander Travis Wood, second baseman Esteury Ruiz and cash to the San Diego Padres for right-hander Brandon Maurer, left-hander Ryan Buchter and right-hander Trevor Cahill on July 24, 2017.

Strahm remained with the Padres organization through the 2021 season.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Three
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Matt Strahm #55 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

He elected free agency and signed with the Boston Red Sox in the 2021-22 offseason.

Strahm became a free agent after the 2022 season and signed with the Phillies. He pitched for the Phillies through the 2025 season.

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 18: Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 18, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

During his time with Philadelphia, Strahm posted a 2.71 ERA over 212 2/3 innings. He represented the Phillies in the 2024 All-Star Game.

In his 11-year MLB career, Strahm has a 3.61 ERA over 553 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a double during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Phillies lost four of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is the second NL Wild Card team with an 83-67 record. The club has the same record as the first Wild Card team, the Chicago Cubs, but the Cubs hold the tiebreaker over the Phillies.

In the NL East standings, the Phillies are five games back of the Braves for first place.

Philadelphia has the day off on Monday and will begin a two-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

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