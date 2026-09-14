Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star left-handed reliever Matt Strahm underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. It’s unknown exactly what type of surgery the southpaw received.

Strahm has been trying to sign with a new team after being released by the Kansas City Royals in early August, per Murray. Now he will fully focus on recovering from surgery and finding a new organization in the offseason. He is expected to be healthy in time for next season.

Former Philadelphia Phillies LHP Matt Strahm Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

The Royals acquired Strahm from the Phillies for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan on Dec. 19, 2025.

Strahm, 34, struggled significantly with the Royals this year, posting a 7.32 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings.

Looking at Former Phillies All-Star Matt Strahm

The Royals selected Strahm in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Neosho County Community College in Canute, Kansas.

Strahm made his MLB debut with Kansas City in 2016.

The Royals traded Strahm, left-hander Travis Wood, second baseman Esteury Ruiz and cash to the San Diego Padres for right-hander Brandon Maurer, left-hander Ryan Buchter and right-hander Trevor Cahill on July 24, 2017.

Strahm remained with the Padres organization through the 2021 season.

He elected free agency and signed with the Boston Red Sox in the 2021-22 offseason.

Strahm became a free agent after the 2022 season and signed with the Phillies. He pitched for the Phillies through the 2025 season.

During his time with Philadelphia, Strahm posted a 2.71 ERA over 212 2/3 innings. He represented the Phillies in the 2024 All-Star Game.

In his 11-year MLB career, Strahm has a 3.61 ERA over 553 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies lost four of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is the second NL Wild Card team with an 83-67 record. The club has the same record as the first Wild Card team, the Chicago Cubs, but the Cubs hold the tiebreaker over the Phillies.

In the NL East standings, the Phillies are five games back of the Braves for first place.

Philadelphia has the day off on Monday and will begin a two-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday.