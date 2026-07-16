Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Mets Series

On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper played in his ninth career MLB All-Star Game.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is having another strong year, as he is batting .260 with 89 hits, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, 59 runs and five stolen bases in 97 games.

Dave Uram of SPORTSRADIO 94WIP wrote: “Phillies star Bryce Harper was one of a few National League players who shared an important message to the team pregame. The message —- enjoy this because it goes quick.”

Bryce Harper Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Mets Series

Following the All-Star Game, Harper made a post to Instagram that had over 27,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: “City of Brotherly Love 🥊”

At 33, Harper is still one of the best (and most popular players in the MLB.

He has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Looking At Harper’s Career

Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals (and won the National League MVP Award at just 22).

Following the Nationals, Harper signed with the Phillies before the 2019 season.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 25-21 in 46 games at home).

On Thursday night, the Phillies will return to action when they host the New York Mets.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets enter Thursday night as the last-place team in the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They are 19-29 in the 48 games they have played away from Citi Field.