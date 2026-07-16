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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Mets Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks through the dugout prior to the start of a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper played in his ninth career MLB All-Star Game.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is having another strong year, as he is batting .260 with 89 hits, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, 59 runs and five stolen bases in 97 games.

Dave Uram of SPORTSRADIO 94WIP wrote: “Phillies star Bryce Harper was one of a few National League players who shared an important message to the team pregame. The message —- enjoy this because it goes quick.”

Bryce Harper Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Mets Series

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following the All-Star Game, Harper made a post to Instagram that had over 27,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: “City of Brotherly Love 🥊”

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is introduced before the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

At 33, Harper is still one of the best (and most popular players in the MLB.

He has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Looking At Harper’s Career

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies competes during the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals (and won the National League MVP Award at just 22).

Following the Nationals, Harper signed with the Phillies before the 2019 season.

Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies salutes the crowd after hitting a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harper completes the cycle after that triple.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 25-21 in 46 games at home).

On Thursday night, the Phillies will return to action when they host the New York Mets.

Looking At The Mets

GettyJuan Soto #22 and Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets run off the field after the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City. 

The Mets enter Thursday night as the last-place team in the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They are 19-29 in the 48 games they have played away from Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Mets Series

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