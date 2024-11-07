Insider Reveals Key Reason Why Phillies Could Land Juan Soto

The Philadelphia Phillies plan to take a run at free-agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

Soto is the top free agent available and he has several teams interested in him. Although some executives expect him to sign with either the New York Yankees or New York Mets, MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com says the Phillies plan to take a shot at Soto.

According to Feinsand, sources told him the fact there are a couple former teammates and coaches of Soto’s from Washington in Philadelphia could help land him.

“Word is that Soto prefers to stay on the East Coast, which would be an obstacle for the Dodgers or any other West Coast club,” Feinsand wrote in his article. “The Phillies will likely take a shot at the four-time All-Star, a source said, hoping the presence of former Nationals teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber and hitting coach Kevin Long could work to their advantage.”

Soto was part of the Nationals team that won the World Series that featured Turner, while he also played with Harper and Schwarber. Due to the chemistry with them, Feinsand thinks Soto could end up going back to the NL and signing with the Phillies.

What Will Soto Get in Free Agency?

Soto is the top free agent available and is only 26 years old.

Given the fact that Soto is only 26, he will be in line for a massive contract. In The Athletic’s contract projections for the top free agents, they have Soto signing a 15-year $622 million deal.

“By all indications, he’s poised to become the second-highest-paid player in baseball history, behind only Shohei Ohtani,” the article read. “He’s a generational talent who will hit free agency at only 26 and should be able to land a 15-year deal. Most executives believe he’ll end up somewhere between $550 million and $650 million, which will probably limit his market to both New York teams and possibly the Blue Jays. Other teams such as the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, and Nationals also could emerge for Soto.”

Soto is likely to get upwards of $600 million on a deal exceeding 10 years.

Phillies Are ‘Open-Minded’ in Offseason

Philadelphia is coming off a postseason loss to the New York Mets.

The Phillies, on paper, have one of the best rosters in baseball. With that, general manager Dave Dombroski says the team has an open mind about what they will accomplish this offseason.

“I think we’re (more) open-minded than we have been in other years,” Dombroski said.

Dombroski also says the ownership has allowed him to pursue the top free agents available, like Soto.

“Our ownership allows us to do a lot of things,” Dombrowski said. “But sometimes that’s not what you want. We have a lot of good star players on our team. So, read that as you would.”

Adding Soto to the Phillies lineup would be massive. Soto could hit right after Schwarber and Turner and before Harper which would be one of the best lineups in baseball. However, it’s uncertain if the Phillies interest in Soto is serious.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees last season.