Phillies’ $135 Million Starter Strikes Out 12, Bullpen Blows Lead

Jesús Luzardo delivered the type of performance the Philadelphia Phillies envisioned when they committed $135 million to him. Their bullpen nearly turned it into a footnote.

Luzardo struck out 12 across seven innings Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. He departed with a 5-2 lead, but Toronto scored three times in the eighth before Philadelphia recovered for a 7-6 victory in 12 innings.

The left-hander did not receive a decision. He nevertheless made a loud statement as the Phillies tried to protect their position in the National League wild-card race and avoid a three-game sweep.

Jesús Luzardo Reaches Double-Digit Strikeouts Again

Luzardo attacked a Toronto lineup that had won the first two games of the series. His only runs came on RBI singles by Alejandro Kirk in the fourth and Brett Bateman in the fifth.

He finished by striking out Davis Schneider for his 12th punchout. The total matched Luzardo’s second-highest career mark and gave him five double-digit strikeout games this season, according to the Associated Press recap.

The outing improved Luzardo to a 3.32 ERA with 176 strikeouts, 143.2 innings, and a 1.14 WHIP through 24 starts. His official MLB statistics also show a 10-5 record.

That combination matters for a club whose postseason path remains unsettled. Philadelphia began Sunday with a one-game hold on a wild-card position. A starter who works deep while missing bats limits outs; its inconsistent bullpen must secure afterward.

It continued a dominant two-start stretch. Luzardo threw eight scoreless innings against Washington on Tuesday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Across those outings, he surrendered two runs and struck out 19 in 15 innings.

Phillies Bullpen Erases Luzardo’s Win

Philadelphia gave Luzardo support through two Kyle Schwarber home runs and an Alec Bohm RBI single. Orion Kerkering inherited the 5-2 advantage in the eighth, when four consecutive two-out hits allowed Toronto to tie the game.

That cost Luzardo his 11th win, although Derek Hill’s bases-loaded single eventually ended the game in the 12th. Philadelphia improved to 48-19 when Luzardo, Zack Wheeler, or Cristopher Sánchez starts.

The performance reinforced why the Phillies signed Luzardo to a five-year, $135 million extension in March. The agreement runs through 2031 and includes a $32.5 million club option for 2032.

Luzardo earned that commitment after recording 216 strikeouts and finishing seventh in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2025. His current strikeout pace has him positioned to challenge that career high.

The bullpen’s collapse created tension, but it should not obscure the larger development. Luzardo has thrown 15 innings over six days while permitting two runs, and the Phillies won both games.

Philadelphia needed 12 innings on Sunday because its relievers could not preserve its lead. It avoided a sweep because Luzardo first gave the club seven innings worth saving.