Phillies $135 Million Starter Named All-Star Replacement by MLB

Another Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher has been named an All-Star. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo was one of three pitchers named as a replacement, as Paul Skenes, Max Meyer, and Jacob Misiorowski will not participate.

Luzardo becomes the sixth Phillies player to be named an All-Star this season. He’ll join Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jhoan Duran. It is the first All-Star selection of his career.

With six All-Stars, the Phillies have the most among any of the 30 MLB teams. The club is hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. That means Luzardo will get to enjoy his first career All-Star Game in front of his home fans.

Sanchez is the leading candidate to start the All-Star Game, with Misiorowski no longer available. Luzardo and Duran could also pitch at some point in the game.

Jesus Luzardo Named All-Star Replacement

The Phillies envisioned that Jesus Luzardo could be an All-Star, trading two prospects to the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2025 season. They doubled down on that trade, extending the left-hander to a $135 million extension that runs through the 2032 season.

The first year has gone very well for both Luzardo and the Phillies. In 18 starts, he’s pitched a 3.75 ERA. However, more advanced run prevention estimators paint him more as a frontline starter. He carries a 3.06 xERA, 2.96 FIP, and 2.97 xFIP.

The trio of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo has carried the rotation. The Phillies have a 36-14 record when those three start a game this season.

Phillies Ace Remains Biggest All-Star Snub

While Jesus Luzardo has been named an All-Star, another Phillies starter remains out. Zack Wheeler remains one of the biggest All-Star snubs. Since the right-hander is starting the Sunday before the game, he’s unlikely to be named one in any capacity.

Wheeler’s agent opined on that topic, calling the fact he wasn’t named despite the strong numbers and connection to the hosting franchise “ludicrous”.