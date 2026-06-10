Philadelphia Phillies Receive Brutal Injury News on Suspended Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies have been without outfielder Johan Rojas to start the game due to a PED suspension. That absence will be extended through the rest of the season, as Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Rojas will undergo an internal brace procedure.

It’s worth noting that the recovery time from elbow surgery is much shorter for a hitter than a pitcher. While Rojas was not eligible to play in the postseason due to the suspension, the Phillies will still be without critical outfield depth. They’ll be searching for a bat to bolster their lineup at the trade deadline.

The Phillies have gotten very little production from their right-handed hitters this season. Collectively, the club has gotten a .205/.267/.323 slash with a league-worst 64 wRC+ from that side of the plate. Alec Bohm, Adolis Garcia, J.T. Realmuto, and Trea Turner are all having career-worst seasons.

Johan Rojas to Miss 2026 Season With Elbow Surgery

Rojas, 25, was serving an 80-game PED suspension to start the season after testing positive for Boldenone. He’s currently on the club’s restricted list.

In his absence, prospect Justin Crawford has taken over center field. The rookie is having a rough first season in the big leagues, slashing .230/.291/.333 in his first 59 games. The injury hurts in this regard, as sending Crawford to the minor leagues for a reset is no longer an easy option.

Rojas’ injury also creates a 40-man roster crunch for the club. It’s going to take a series of moves to activate him, then get him on the 60-day injured list.

They’ll still have to clear a 40-man roster spot to activate him first, then they can place him on the 10-day injured list. Afterwards, they can transfer him to the 60-day injured list to free up a 40-man spot for someone else. Once that happens, his season will be officially over.

There aren’t any easy options for the Phillies to free up a spot to execute these moves. Kyle Backhus is the only player on the 40-man roster on the injured list. However, the left-hander is embarking on a rehab assignment, so he’s not a 60-day IL candidate. Instead, the Phillies will have to designate a player for assignment and expose him to waivers.

One interesting situation will be Rojas’ arbitration situation. He’ll accrue 93 days of service time while on the injured list. That could impact his arbitration eligibility in the next offseason, depending on what the Super Two cutoff will be. Rojas will be close to that cutoff, with a projected service time of two years and 129 days of MLB service time going into 2027.

Phillies Center Field Situation Without Johan Rojas

Losing Johan Rojas for the season negatively affects the Phillies depth in center field. Justin Crawford’s prolonged slump has resulted in tough lineup decisions recently. Brandon Marsh, who’s in the midst of a breakout season at the plate, has slid over to center field against left-handed pitchers.

If the Phillies decide to send Crawford down to Triple-A, it creates a lot of roster complications that might not make the team better. First, they’d have to move Marsh to center field. That just moves one problem to another position. Otto Kemp and Felix Reyes haven’t gotten the job done in left field, even as a platoon bat.

Without a right-handed outfield bat, the Phillies will have to continue to rely on Crawford while he handles the first slump in the big leagues. Steward Barroa, a switch-hitter, is a depth option in center. He got the start in the series opener against the White Sox on June 5.