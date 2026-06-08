Phillies Make Tough Decision on Rookie Outfielder During Prolonged Slump

The Philadelphia Phillies open an important three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rookie center fielder Justin Crawford will be out of the lineup for the opener.

The decision likely came down to matchups, plus Crawford’s slump. Left-hander Patrick Corbin starts the series’ first game. Corbin has limited left-handed hitters to a .619 OPS with his sinker and slider combination this season.

Instead of Crawford in center field, the Phillies will start 2026 breakout hitter Brandon Marsh. Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa will start in Marsh’s original spot in left field, and Bryson Stott will start at second.

Justin Crawford Sits vs. Lefty Amid Prolonged Slump

The decision to bench Justin Crawford may not only be tied to the starting pitcher. The rookie center fielder is having a rough first season, slashing .230/.291/.333 in his first 59 games.

His 75 wRC+ is the fourth-lowest on the club (min. 150 plate appearances), edging out Trea Turner, Adolis Garcia, and J.T. Realmuto. The lack of offense at the bottom of the order has been a constant problem for Philadelphia. It may have also contributed to a 13-game stretch where the club failed to score more than four runs.

Much of that is due to a prolonged slump at the plate. Since May 10, Crawford is hitting just .145 with a .420 OPS. While that hasn’t affected the Phillies’ record, as they’re 17-7 in those games, it can become an issue.

The Phillies created a runway for Crawford to be the everyday center fielder in the offseason. The organization felt he was ready to play after a strong showing in Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025. However, that’s also meant dealing with the growing pains of a rookie in his first MLB season.

Part of the issue also stems from his inability to handle left-handed pitchers. Crawford is hitting just .143 with a .393 OPS. That sample size is limited to just 28 plate appearances, as the club has shielded him from lefties this season.

Paul Casella of MLB.com notes that Crawford has sat in nine of their last 10 games started by a left-hander.

Phillies Lineup Still Vulnerable to Lefties

As the roster is currently constructed, the Phillies are exposed against left-handed pitching. Edmundo Sosa serves as a utility option, serving as Bryson Stott’s platoon partner in past seasons. But with Crawford needing to sit vs. lefties, it puts manager Don Mattingly in a tough decision.

One thing that has helped the Phillies this season is that Stott has handled lefties fairly well. He enters this game with a .273/.368/.394 slash in 39 plate appearances, good for a 118 wRC+. That’s helped make the lineup decisions easier for Mattingly of late.

The club is searching for a right-handed bat to add to their lineup at the deadline. The Phillies are 20th in OPS (.676) and 21st in wRC+ (89) against left-handers. That’s a far cry from where they were earlier in the season, but still remains a potential fatal flaw. Many of their internal options have struggled, as they’ve cycled through Otto Kemp and Felix Reyes in the outfield.