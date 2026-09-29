Phillies Announce Big Kyle Schwarber News Before Wild Card Series vs Braves

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies kick off their NL Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies will be looking to start their series against the Braves on the right foot by picking up a victory.

Now, as the Phillies prepare for Game 1 against the Braves, they have announced a notable lineup decision with superstar slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Kyle Schwarber Batting Second for Phillies for Game 1 vs Braves

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI double in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Phillies have revealed their batting order for their Game 1 matchup against the Braves. Schwarber will not be in his usual leadoff spot, as he will be batting second for Philadelphia.

Schwarber was mainly the Phillies’ leadoff hitter this campaign but did bat second in each of Philadelphia’s final two regular season games. Now, he will be batting second for Philadelphia again in Game 1 against Atlanta.

Here is Philadelphia’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper RF A. Bohm 1B D. Hill CF B. De La Cruz LF B. Stott 2B E. Sosa 3B J. Realmuto C

Looking at Schwarber

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI double in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Schwarber had another strong regular season for Philadelphia in 2026. In 156 games with the Phillies this campaign, the 12-year MLB veteran posted 45 home runs, 97 RBI, and a .232 batting average. This is after he had 56 home runs, 132 RBI, and a .240 batting average in 156 games for Philadelphia in 2025.

Schwarber will now be looking to have a good postseason. If the Phillies hope to get by the Braves, they will need him on his A-game.