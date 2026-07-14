Kyle Schwarber’s Reaction to Bryce Harper’s 482-Foot Home Run Goes Viral

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby took center stage Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, giving the hometown Phillies plenty of reasons to cheer.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper represented the hometown Phillies in the event. Harper won the Derby in 2018 with the Washington Nationals, while Schwarber, coincidentally, finished as the runner-up that year.

The first round, however, set up an unfortunate scenario for Philadelphia. Schwarber hit 10 home runs, good enough to claim the fourth and final spot in the next round.

That left Harper needing to surpass Schwarber’s total to advance, guaranteeing that only one Phillies star would move on. Harper ultimately finished with eight home runs, but he still delivered one of the night’s most memorable moments.

Schwarber’s Viral Reaction to Harper’s HR Bomb

Harper crushed what may have been the craziest home run of the first round, launching a 482-foot blast to right-center field that left Citizens Bank Park buzzing.

The camera then caught Schwarber’s reaction from the sidelines, and the moment quickly went viral across social media.

Check it out:

Bryce Harper hits one 482 feet! Kyle Schwarber was stunned 😯 pic.twitter.com/fp5RU37uhu — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

HR Derby Finalists

Boston Red Sox star Willson Contreras and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker set the pace in the first round, each hitting 13 home runs.

Tampa Bay Rays standout Junior Caminero and Schwarber claimed the final two semifinal spots to round out the field.

The semifinals then shifted to a head-to-head format. As the No. 2 seed, Walker faced No. 3 seed Caminero and advanced quickly to reach the championship round.

Schwarber then took on Contreras in the other semifinal. He launched nine home runs in his 15 swings, edging Contreras, who finished with eight, to earn a spot in the championship round.

Jordan Walker Wins HR Derby

With the hometown crowd behind him in the finals, Schwarber got hot at the perfect time. He launched 11 home runs.

Walker faced a daunting challenge. He entered his final swing with just eight home runs but somehow rattled off four straight to stun Schwarber and capture the 2026 HR Derby title in his first appearance in the event.