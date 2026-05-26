Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change Before Padres Game

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres in the second game of a three-game series at Petco Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won the series opener 3-0.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in the win.

Philadelphia Phillies Make Kyle Schwarber Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their lineup:

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/26 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh RF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF E. Sosa LF A. Nola SP”

For only the fourth time this season, Kyle Schwarber is in the leadoff position. He has spent a majority of the season as the Phillies No. 2 hitter. He was most recently the Phillies leadoff hitter in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox on May 13. In that matchup, Schwarber went 0-for-2 with two walks during a 3-1 Phillies loss.

Phillies vs Padres

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have also announced their lineup:

Underdog MLB wrote: “Padres 5/26 F. Tatis Jr. 2B X. Bogaerts SS G. Sheets LF M. Machado 3B M. Andujar DH J. Merrill CF T. France 1B R. Laureano RF F. Fermin C R. Vásquez SP”

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez will get the start for San Diego. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 5-2 record and a 2.96 ERA across 54.2 innings.

The Padres arrive to Tuesday’s matchup with a 31-22 record, which is tied for the third-most wins in the National League. They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games; however, San Diego has struggled to generate offense as they have now scored two or less runs in their last three games.

Meanwhile, veteran right-handed All-Star Aaron Nola will get the nod for the Phillies. Nola has struggled this season, as he currently has a 6.04 ERA across 50.2 innings this season. His struggles date back to 2024, as he finished the 2025 season with an ERA over 6. The Phillies enter Tuesday’s game with a 27-27 record, which is third in the National League East; however, Philadelphia does have a 18-8 record since firing previous manager Rob Thomson.

Social Media Reactions

The Phillies’ decision to move Kyle Schwarber back to the leadoff position, where he primarily played the past few seasons with Philadelphia, was met with the following reaction on social media:

@TylerDavisShow: “schwarber lead off hell yeah”

@gfphelps: “Nola has been stinking it up. I don’t whether I can stay awake to watch or listen to the game.”

@AaronF59: “Great so…Schwarber will hit more solo home runs. Maybe put Crawford 1, Harper 2, Schwarber 3, Marsh 4, Bohm 5…then whatever”

@BYUPhillySports: “Dont like turner at 2nd or more then 1st. If schwarber gets on base he will just hit into a double play. Id put him at 7 or just give him a rest day.”

@MitchellTonight: “I don’t hate this lineup. Would like it more if Nola were batting for Trea.”

@joeybuzz17: “Well, I agree with getting Trea out of the leadoff spot, but 2nd? Maybe more like 5th or 6th. How about: Stott, Bohm, Harper, Schwarbs, Trea, Marsh, Garcia, JT and Crawford. Stott is 10-34 .294 BA with 8 RBI’s in the last 10 games.”