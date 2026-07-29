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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will conclude their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They will look to avoid a sweep after losing each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Phillies lost by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Schwarber did not play in the game.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com wrote (on Tuesday): “Kyle Schwarber isn’t in the lineup tonight with a GI illness. Had something similar in late May, when he missed three games.”

Phillies Make Schwarber Decision

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 7/29 T. Turner DH B. Stott 2B B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh LF B. De La Cruz RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa SS J. Luzardo SP”

Schwarber remains out of the lineup on Wednesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .252 with 97 hits, 33 home runs, 62 RBIs, 63 runs and two stolen bases in 103 games.

He is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Phillies.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Kyle Schwarber is out again today. The Phillies play at noon. Trea Turner is DHing.”

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies competes in the finals of the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox over 13 total MLB seasons.

In 2016, he won the World Series with the Cubs.

The 33-year-old has hit 373 career home runs.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammate Brandon Marsh #16 after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Phillies come into Wednesday as the second-place team in the National League East with a 57-51 record in 106 games.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 29-24 in 53 games on the road).

Currently, the Phillies are 6.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves (who are in first).

Following the Marlins, they will remain on the road to visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Camden Yards (after getting the day off on Thursday).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

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