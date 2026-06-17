Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Miami Marlins (at home).

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Phillies won Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-2.

Kyle Schwarber (who started at first base) finished with one home run and two walks.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/17 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Painter SP”

Schwarber has been moved back to DH for Wednesday’s series finale.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star is currently batting .249 with 66 hits, 25 home runs, 43 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 70 games.

Schwarber is in his fifth season playing for the Phillies.

In 2022, he helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had stops with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox (over 12 total seasons in the MLB).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dan_wilson4: “We’ve reached managerial malpractice territory with Trea Turner batting first or second.”

@kacscribs: “i liked having fun. put marsh in leadoff and schwarber at first!”

@SportsRadioWIP: “Phillies go Turner-Schwarber-Harper-Marsh today.”

@winchdeann: “trea back in leadoff this just ruined my day”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies come into the day as the second-place team in the National League East with a 40-33 record in 73 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 21-17 in 38 games at home).