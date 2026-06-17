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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 03: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Miami Marlins (at home).

They have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Phillies won Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-2.

Kyle Schwarber (who started at first base) finished with one home run and two walks.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

GettyBrandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his two-run home run with Kyle Schwarber #12 in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on June 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/17 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Painter SP”

Schwarber has been moved back to DH for Wednesday’s series finale.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star is currently batting .249 with 66 hits, 25 home runs, 43 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 70 games.

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Schwarber is in his fifth season playing for the Phillies.

In 2022, he helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had stops with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox (over 12 total seasons in the MLB).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies stands on first base after hitting a single in the first inning during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on June 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@dan_wilson4: “We’ve reached managerial malpractice territory with Trea Turner batting first or second.”

@kacscribs: “i liked having fun. put marsh in leadoff and schwarber at first!”

@SportsRadioWIP: “Phillies go Turner-Schwarber-Harper-Marsh today.”

@winchdeann: “trea back in leadoff this just ruined my day”

Phillies Right Now

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run to score in Justin Crawford #2 in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Phillies come into the day as the second-place team in the National League East with a 40-33 record in 73 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 21-17 in 38 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Marlins Series Finale

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