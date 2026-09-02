Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News During D-Backs Series

The Philadelphia Phillies finish off their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Philadelphia will be looking to stay hot, as they have won each of their last six games.

The Phillies’ lineup for their game against the Diamondbacks has been revealed, and it features some changes. This includes a notable one with star slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News

While Schwarber will once again be the Phillies’ leadoff hitter for their game against the Diamondbacks, he will have a different role for the matchup. This is because he is set to play first base after being Philadelphia’s DH in the last game.

With Schwarber moving to first base, Bryce Harper will be Philadelphia’s DH for their series finale against the Diamondbacks.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their game against the Diamondbacks.

K. Schwarber 1B

T. Turner SS

B. Harper DH

L. Arraez 2B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

J. Realmuto C

B. De La Cruz RF

Phillies’ Schwarber Is Having a Big 2026 Season

Schwarber has once again been an incredibly important part of the Phillies’ roster this season. In 133 games with the National League East team so far this season, he has recorded 40 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .241 batting average. This is after he posted 56 home runs, 132 RBI, and a .240 batting average in 162 games during the 2025 season with Philadelphia.

Schwarber is continuing to make a serious impact with his power this season for Philadelphia. Now, he will be looking to keep that going as Philadelphia aims to keep its winning streak alive against Arizona.

Looking at Where the Phillies Are Now

Due to their hot stretch of play, the Phillies now have a 79-60 record. They are also just three games behind the Atlanta Braves for the first place spot in the National League East. With this, the Phillies are in a position to potentially catch Atlanta in the standings.

Due to this, the Phillies will be looking to stay hot as the season rolls on. If they continue to pile up these wins, it will make the NL East race even more interesting to watch during this final stretch of the campaign. Let’s see if Schwarber can help Philadelphia keep winning games.