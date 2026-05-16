MLB World Reacts To Kyle Schwarber’s Performance In Phillies-Pirates Game

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

The Phillies won by a score of 11-9.

Kyle Schwarber continued his hot streak, finishing with three hits, two home runs and five RBI’s.

Here’s what people were saying about Schwarber on social media:

@RobBballHistory: “Kyle Schwarber hit his 359th and 360th career HR, passing Carlos Lee, Nolan Arenado and Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Johnny Mize and moved into a tie with Gary Gaetti for 92nd on the All Time HR list.”

Bob Nightengale: “Kyle Schwarber becomes the 8th player in MLB history to hit 20 HRs in the first 45 games: Cy Williams Mickey Mantle Ken Griffey Jr Barry Bonds Mark McGwire Luis Gonzalez Albert Pujols Kyle Schwarber”

@ConnorThomas975: “We need to start a Kyle Schwarber dialogue. This is getting ridiculous.”

Dan Zangrilli: “At what point do you start treating Kyle Schwarber like Barry Bonds, and simply stop pitching to him. Walk him.”

@KodyDuncanPGH: “Walk Kyle Schwarber the rest of the series. He doesn’t deserve to hit home runs in this ball park.”

Sarah Langs: “This is the second time Kyle Schwarber has had 9+ home runs in an 8-game span, also doing so in June 2021 The only other player in MLB history to have such a span in multiple seasons is Albert Belle (1998 & 1995)”

ESPN Insights: “Kyle Schwarber is staying hot 🔥 He just crushed his 8th HR in his last 8 games! He’s only the 4th player in Phillies history to accomplish that feat 😤 He now leads the league with 19 HR already in just 45 games, the most HRs by a Phillies player through 45 games since Cy Williams had 20 in 1923.”

Schwarber is in his fifth season playing for the Phillies.

The 2016 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox over 12 years.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies improved to 22-23 in 45 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League East.

They are 10-11 in the 21 games they have played on the road.

Following two more games with the Pirates, the Phillies will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.