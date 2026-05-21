Philadelphia Phillies Legend Ryan Howard Makes Honest Kyle Schwarber Statement

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 9-4.

The Phillies lost two out of three in the series.

That said, they were without Kyle Schwarber for all three games.

Ryan Howard Makes Honest Schwarber Statement

Schwarber has been in the middle of a fantastic season where he is batting .230 with 41 hits, 20 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 33 runs and one stolen base.

In a recent interview with John Clark on the Takeoff Podcast, Phillies legend Ryan Howard spoke about Schwarber.

Howard was asked if he thinks Schwarber could break his franchise record of 58 home runs in a single season.

Howard: “I think if he keeps doing what he does, absolutely… He got close last year. Right now, he got off to the slow start, but has been able to kind of turn it around a little bit. You know, you just want to continue to see him do what he’s doing.”

Schwarber is in his fifth season with the Phillies.

He is coming off a year where he batted .240 with 56 home runs and 132 RBI’s.

Before the Phillies, the three-time MLB All-Star had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals.

Howard’s Phillies Run

Howard spent all 13 seasons of his MLB career with the Phillies.

He helped the franchise win the 2008 World Series Championship over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 1,572 career games, Howard batted .258 with 1,475 hits, 382 home runs, 1,194 RBI’s, 848 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Phillies Right Now