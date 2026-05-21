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Philadelphia Phillies Legend Ryan Howard Makes Honest Kyle Schwarber Statement

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after striking out during game two of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 9-4.

The Phillies lost two out of three in the series.

That said, they were without Kyle Schwarber for all three games.

Ryan Howard Makes Honest Schwarber Statement

GettyFormer Philadelphia Phillies player Ryan Howard throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Schwarber has been in the middle of a fantastic season where he is batting .230 with 41 hits, 20 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 33 runs and one stolen base.

In a recent interview with John Clark on the Takeoff Podcast, Phillies legend Ryan Howard spoke about Schwarber.

Howard was asked if he thinks Schwarber could break his franchise record of 58 home runs in a single season.

Howard: “I think if he keeps doing what he does, absolutely… He got close last year. Right now, he got off to the slow start, but has been able to kind of turn it around a little bit. You know, you just want to continue to see him do what he’s doing.”

Schwarber is in his fifth season with the Phillies.

He is coming off a year where he batted .240 with 56 home runs and 132 RBI’s.

Before the Phillies, the three-time MLB All-Star had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals.

Howard’s Phillies Run

GettyRyan Howard #6 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Mets in a game at Citizens Bank Park on May 31, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was Howard’s 1,000th career RBI.

Howard spent all 13 seasons of his MLB career with the Phillies.

He helped the franchise win the 2008 World Series Championship over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 1,572 career games, Howard batted .258 with 1,475 hits, 382 home runs, 1,194 RBI’s, 848 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Phillies Right Now

GettyMAY 07: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Athletics during a game at Citizens Bank Park on May 07, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Legend Ryan Howard Makes Honest Kyle Schwarber Statement

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