Philadelphia Phillies Let Go Of 6-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Game

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

The Phillies most recently lost by a score of 4-2 on Friday.

Phillies Let Go Of 6-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Game

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had designated Zach Pop for assignment.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies returned RHP Max Lazar from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Zach Pop was returned from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley, reinstated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment.”

Pop had been in the middle of his first season with the Phillies.

He is currently 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in seven games.

Before the Phillies, the 29-year-old also had stints with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins Toronto Blue Jays over six MLB seasons.

He is 8-6 with a 4.83 ERA in 170 career games.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Pop, as he could provide bullpen depth.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Phillies organization.

Phillies After Friday’s Loss

The Phillies are 29-28 in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 15-12 in 27 games on the road).

After two more games with the Dodgers, the Phillies will return home to host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Last season, they lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS (in four games).