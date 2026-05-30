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Philadelphia Phillies Let Go Of 6-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

The Phillies most recently lost by a score of 4-2 on Friday.

Phillies Let Go Of 6-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Game

GettyZach Pop #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the first inning during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Phillies announced that they had designated Zach Pop for assignment.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies returned RHP Max Lazar from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Zach Pop was returned from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley, reinstated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment.”

Pop had been in the middle of his first season with the Phillies.

He is currently 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in seven games.

GettyZach Pop #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on March 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Before the Phillies, the 29-year-old also had stints with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins Toronto Blue Jays over six MLB seasons.

He is 8-6 with a 4.83 ERA in 170 career games.

GettyZach Pop #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off of the field after the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Pop, as he could provide bullpen depth.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with the Phillies organization.

Phillies After Friday’s Loss

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies is greeted by Trea Turner #7 after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Phillies are 29-28 in 57 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 15-12 in 27 games on the road).

After two more games with the Dodgers, the Phillies will return home to host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Last season, they lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS (in four games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Let Go Of 6-Year MLB Player Before Dodgers Game

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