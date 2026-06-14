Phillies Linked to Multiple Outfielders in Wake of Adolis García Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies are down an outfielder and look like they’ll be down one for the foreseeable future, with Adolis García landing on the 60-Day IL. In a season where the Phillies already needed help on the offensive side of the ball, particularly hitting right-handed, it’s a concerning blow.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski quickly traded for Derek Hill. However, most experts don’t think the Phillies are close to being done. USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale shared some insight into that, explaining that both Joe Adell of the Los Angeles Angels and Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs could be on the Phillies’ roster.

“The Phillies are desperately looking to acquire an outfielder at the trade deadline with Adolis Garcia expected to miss the rest of the season with his torn lat, and have Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on their radar,” Nightengale wrote.

Adell is now 27 years old and has shown that he can be a power hitter in MLB. Just a season ago, he hit 37 home runs. His OPS is down this year to .684, but his batting average is currently at .249, which would be a career high if the season ended today.

Then, Suzuki is 31 years old and hit 32 home runs in 2025. Like Adell, his OPS is a bit down from a year ago, currently sitting at .772 for the season. Still, he can add pop that the Phillies do need.

Philadelphia Phillies OF Adolis García is Out for the Foreseeable Future

Adolis García left the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 10th. A couple of days after that, with time to get testing in, the Phillies announced that he would be placed on the 60-day IL with a right lat tear.

Assuming that García is only out for the 60 days, he’d still be away from the Phillies until the middle of August, which goes beyond the Trade Deadline. However, it’s doubtful that he’s back right at the end of his IL stint. Interim manager Don Mattingly admitted there’s a good chance it’s actually a season-ending injury.