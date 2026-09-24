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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Update After Early Exit From Brewers Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an injury at first base in the sixth inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez exited Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park with an apparent left ankle injury after reaching first base on an errant throw from Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt.

From MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki on X: Luis Arraez is leaving the game with an apparent left ankle injury.

Philadelphia Phillies 2B Luis Arraez Exits Brewers Game With Injury

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an out in the seventh inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arraez was clearly in a lot of pain before leaving the game. He needed help to exit the field.

The Phillies diagnosed the second baseman with a left ankle sprain, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies 2B Luis Arraez

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arraez’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the Phillies will likely play in the NL Wild Card round next week.

The Phillies acquired Arraez from the San Francisco Giants before the trade deadline.

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies doubles during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Since joining the Phillies, Arraez, 29, has slashed .278/.309/.369 with two home runs and 21 RBI over 46 games.

He hit .324/.360/.440 with four home runs and 43 RBI over 105 games with the Giants this season.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 5: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Arraez will be a free agent at the end of the season. He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco over the offseason.

The second baseman has eight years of big-league experience. He has played for the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Giants and Phillies.

Arraez has a career slash line of .316/.361/.415 with 42 home runs and 372 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Alec Bohm #28, Luis Arraez #4, Bryson Stott #5, and Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their 7-2 win against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Phillies are the last NL Wild Card team with an 87-71 record.

They are a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second Wild Card spot and one game back of the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot.

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Jhoan Duran #59 and Derek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after the win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the final Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Update After Early Exit From Brewers Game

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