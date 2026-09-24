PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an injury at first base in the sixth inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Philadelphia will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Phillies second baseman exited Thursday's game against the Brewers with an injury. Philadelphia announced an update on the situation.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Update After Early Exit From Brewers Game