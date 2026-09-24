Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Update After Early Exit From Brewers Game

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez exited Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park with an apparent left ankle injury after reaching first base on an errant throw from Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt.

From MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki on X: Luis Arraez is leaving the game with an apparent left ankle injury.

Philadelphia Phillies 2B Luis Arraez Exits Brewers Game With Injury

Arraez was clearly in a lot of pain before leaving the game. He needed help to exit the field.

The Phillies diagnosed the second baseman with a left ankle sprain, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies 2B Luis Arraez

Arraez’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the Phillies will likely play in the NL Wild Card round next week.

The Phillies acquired Arraez from the San Francisco Giants before the trade deadline.

Since joining the Phillies, Arraez, 29, has slashed .278/.309/.369 with two home runs and 21 RBI over 46 games.

He hit .324/.360/.440 with four home runs and 43 RBI over 105 games with the Giants this season.

Arraez will be a free agent at the end of the season. He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco over the offseason.

The second baseman has eight years of big-league experience. He has played for the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Giants and Phillies.

Arraez has a career slash line of .316/.361/.415 with 42 home runs and 372 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the last NL Wild Card team with an 87-71 record.

They are a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second Wild Card spot and one game back of the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies for the final Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.