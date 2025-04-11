Phillies Urged to Consider Acquiring $50 Million CF

The Philadelphia Phillies have only played 12 games, but analysts have already begun to question the team’s experiment of Brandon Marsh as the starting center fielder. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller named several trade candidates to replace Marsh on Thursday, one of which was former All-Star Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox center fielder made the American League All-Star team in 2023 with a .264/.315/.542 slash line. Robert also posted a career-best 38 home runs, 36 doubles, 80 RBI and 90 runs in 2023. The outfielder also displayed speed with 20 stolen bases.
Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract extension with the White Sox in 2020. That deal won’t official expire until after the 2027 season.
The contract includes a $20 million club option for both 2026 and 2027.
Is Luis Robert Jr. the Right Fit for the Philadelphia Phillies?
Two years ago, it would have been a no-brainer for the Phillies to acquire Robert if they were in the same position with their center fielders that they are right now. In addition to his All-Star nomination, Robert won an AL Silver Slugger award during 2023.
But last season, Robert hit .224 with a .647 OPS. The outfielder sustained a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain on April 5. That appeared to greatly impact his swing even after he returned following two months on the injured list.
To begin this season, Robert is still struggling.
“If we’re talking early returns, it’s notable that Robert’s haven’t been good. He hasn’t gotten injured yet, which is a plus, but his decline from an .857 OPS in 2023 to a .657 mark last year and now .444 through nine games is brutal,” wrote Miller.
Robert’s OPS has actually dropped since Miller’s analysis. Through 11 games this season, the White Sox center fielder is batting .154 with a .424 OPS. He is 6-for-39 with only one extra base hit and five walks in 45 plate appearances.
Still, Miller left little doubt that a contender is going to be interested in acquiring Robert this summer.
“He is undeniably going to be available to the highest bidder, though, and there’s plenty of time for him to turn a corner before the trade deadline,” wrote Miller.
Other Center Field Options for Phillies
If Luis Robert bounces back as expected, then it’s more likely the Phillies target the outfielder on the trade market. But that could be true for several other teams, including Philadelphia’s NL East rival the New York Mets.
Miller also floated Robert as a possible trade target for the Mets on Thursday.
So, the Phillies are probably going to have to consider other possibilities as well. Other than Robert, Miller named Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles and Lane Thomas of the Cleveland Guardians potential trade targets for the Phillies.
“Mullins could be an intriguing option, though. He’s in his final season before hitting free agency for the first time, and the Orioles have a bit of a logjam of hitters deserving of regular playing time,” Miller wrote. “They don’t even need to fall out of contention in order to consider moving him at the deadline.”
Mullins is off to a much faster start than Robert in 2025. Mullins has hit .286 with a .971 OPS behind three home runs and three doubles in 50 plate appearances during the first 12 games this season.
The Phillies could be in the market for a center field upgrade this summer because Marsh is not working out as the team’s everyday starter. In his first 11 contests, Marsh is slashing .133/.257/.233 in 35 plate appearances.
Free agent signee Max Kepler, who has mostly started in left field, is hitting .237 with a .724 OPS.
