Phillies Urged to Consider Acquiring $50 Million CF

The Philadelphia Phillies have only played 12 games, but analysts have already begun to question the team’s experiment of Brandon Marsh as the starting center fielder. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller named several trade candidates to replace Marsh on Thursday, one of which was former All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

The Chicago White Sox center fielder made the American League All-Star team in 2023 with a .264/.315/.542 slash line. Robert also posted a career-best 38 home runs, 36 doubles, 80 RBI and 90 runs in 2023. The outfielder also displayed speed with 20 stolen bases.

Robert signed a six-year, $50 million contract extension with the White Sox in 2020. That deal won’t official expire until after the 2027 season.

The contract includes a $20 million club option for both 2026 and 2027.

Is Luis Robert Jr. the Right Fit for the Philadelphia Phillies?

Two years ago, it would have been a no-brainer for the Phillies to acquire Robert if they were in the same position with their center fielders that they are right now. In addition to his All-Star nomination, Robert won an AL Silver Slugger award during 2023.

But last season, Robert hit .224 with a .647 OPS. The outfielder sustained a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain on April 5. That appeared to greatly impact his swing even after he returned following two months on the injured list.

To begin this season, Robert is still struggling.

“If we’re talking early returns, it’s notable that Robert’s haven’t been good. He hasn’t gotten injured yet, which is a plus, but his decline from an .857 OPS in 2023 to a .657 mark last year and now .444 through nine games is brutal,” wrote Miller.

Robert’s OPS has actually dropped since Miller’s analysis. Through 11 games this season, the White Sox center fielder is batting .154 with a .424 OPS. He is 6-for-39 with only one extra base hit and five walks in 45 plate appearances.

Still, Miller left little doubt that a contender is going to be interested in acquiring Robert this summer.