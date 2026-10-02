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Phillies’ Don Mattingly Comments on Future With Team After Being Eliminated by Braves

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Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 02: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves knocked the Philadelphia Phillies out of the playoffs with a 6-2 win in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Thursday.

The Braves will now play in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers while the Phillies will have to watch the rest of the postseason from home.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was an interesting season for Philadelphia, to say the least. The Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the year.

Philadelphia hired Don Mattingly as the interim manager after letting Thomson go. After Mattingly took over, the Phillies went 79-55 to finish the regular season and made the playoffs as the final National League Wild Card team.

Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Despite Mattingly’s success, the Phillies never made him the permanent manager.

Naturally, many are wondering whether Mattingly will return as Philadelphia’s skipper in 2027. He commented on his future with the organization following Wednesday’s loss.

Phillies’ Manager Don Mattingly Comments on Future With Team After Being Eliminated by Braves

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mattingly was asked if he wants to come back and if he thinks he earned the right to come back to the Phillies next year.

“It’s not the time to talk about anything like that,” Mattingly said. “Not concerned about myself in this situation. I want the Phillies to do what they need to do to set themselves up for success.”

Atlanta Braves Eliminate Philadelphia Phillies

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he scores off an RBI triple by Ozzie Albies #1 during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies held a late lead in Game 1 of the series, but a three-run home run from Austin Riley in the eighth inning game Atlanta a 5-3 win.

With their backs against the wall, the Braves grabbed a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning of Game 2 after a costly defensive mistake from right fielder Bryce Harper. Kyle Schwarber and Harper tied the game with back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning. Alec Bohm hit a tenth inning home run to give the Phillies a 4-3 win in Game 2.

The Phillies appeared overmatched for almost all of Game 3. Michael Harris II quickly gave the Braves a 3-0 lead with a three-run home run in the first inning.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, making the score 5-0. The Phillies scored a run in the sixth inning before Matt Olson hit a solo homer in the seventh inning. Philadelphia scored one more run before losing 6-2.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Phillies’ Don Mattingly Comments on Future With Team After Being Eliminated by Braves

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