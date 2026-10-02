Phillies’ Don Mattingly Comments on Future With Team After Being Eliminated by Braves

The Atlanta Braves knocked the Philadelphia Phillies out of the playoffs with a 6-2 win in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Thursday.

The Braves will now play in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers while the Phillies will have to watch the rest of the postseason from home.

It was an interesting season for Philadelphia, to say the least. The Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson in April after a 9-19 start to the year.

Philadelphia hired Don Mattingly as the interim manager after letting Thomson go. After Mattingly took over, the Phillies went 79-55 to finish the regular season and made the playoffs as the final National League Wild Card team.

Despite Mattingly’s success, the Phillies never made him the permanent manager.

Naturally, many are wondering whether Mattingly will return as Philadelphia’s skipper in 2027. He commented on his future with the organization following Wednesday’s loss.

Phillies’ Manager Don Mattingly Comments on Future With Team After Being Eliminated by Braves

Mattingly was asked if he wants to come back and if he thinks he earned the right to come back to the Phillies next year.

“It’s not the time to talk about anything like that,” Mattingly said. “Not concerned about myself in this situation. I want the Phillies to do what they need to do to set themselves up for success.”

Atlanta Braves Eliminate Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies held a late lead in Game 1 of the series, but a three-run home run from Austin Riley in the eighth inning game Atlanta a 5-3 win.

With their backs against the wall, the Braves grabbed a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning of Game 2 after a costly defensive mistake from right fielder Bryce Harper. Kyle Schwarber and Harper tied the game with back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning. Alec Bohm hit a tenth inning home run to give the Phillies a 4-3 win in Game 2.

The Phillies appeared overmatched for almost all of Game 3. Michael Harris II quickly gave the Braves a 3-0 lead with a three-run home run in the first inning.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, making the score 5-0. The Phillies scored a run in the sixth inning before Matt Olson hit a solo homer in the seventh inning. Philadelphia scored one more run before losing 6-2.