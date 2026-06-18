Philadelphia Phillies Manager Makes Honest Bryce Harper Statement

On Thursday night, the Philadlephia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a series where took two out of three games from the Miami Marlins.

During one of the games in the series, the Phillies moved Bryce Harper to DH (and Kyle Schwarber played first base).

Just Baseball wrote (on June 16): “Kyle Schwarber is getting his first start at first base with the Phillies tonight. His last start at first came 1,698 days ago in the ALCS with the Red Sox.”

Phillies Manager Makes Honest Bryce Harper Statement

Recently, manager Don Mattingly was asked about Harper (via @SportsRadioWIP).

Reporter: “What have you thought of Bryce’s work at first base this year?”

Mattingly: “It’s been okay. I think it can get better. I think that’s the thing with everybody… I think we got him off the bag more as the season gotten started, that helped. And then just footwork around the bag I think is important for him to continue to work on… I think everybody can get better.”

Harper is currently batting .251 with 64 hits, 15 home runs, 40 RBIs, 48 runs and five stolen bases in 74 games.

The two-time MVP has been at first base in 70 of those games.

Looking At Harper

Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He had been labeled as being among the best prospects in sports history.

After seven years on the Washington Nationals, the eight-time MLB All-Star signed with the Phillies.

Over 1,859 career games, Harper is batting .279 with 1,865 hits, 378 home runs, 1,091 RBIs, 1,202 runs and 157 stolen bases.

In 2022, the 33-year-old helped the Phillies reach the World Series.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 40-34 record in 74 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 21-18 in 39 games at home in Philadelphia).