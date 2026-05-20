Phillies May Be Forced Into Decision with $172 Million Struggling Starter

The Philadelphia Phillies, sitting at 25-25 this season, have played better as of late. A big part of their recent winning surge has to do with starters Zack Wheeler and Christopher Sanchez controlling the rotation.

However, the Phillies are still running out Aaron Nola every fifth day, who has really underperformed this season, and for much of last season as well. Aaron Nola is tied to a seven-year, $172 million contract that runs through the 2030 season. Once an MLB All-Star in 2018, Nola is far from that in this stage of his career, but he is approaching the record for all-time games started in the Phillies franchise history.

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Philadelphia Phillies May Have Tough Decision to Make with Aaron Nola.

Aaron Nola has posted an ERA of 5.91 this season over 45.2 innings and nine starts. It’s not the most encouraging start, and the Phillies coaching staff may have to consider either some sort of role change or maybe a potential demotion to get Nola right. Aaron Nola has been good enough across his MLB career that he doesn’t belong in the minors for an extended period of time, but it could be a nice reset for the 32-year-old right-handed pitcher.

FanSided.com’s Chris Landers believes Aaron Nola’s ugly numbers are too apparent to ignore:

“Except, well, it sure seems like the decline is already here. Nola has followed up an awful 2025 season (6.01 ERA, 1.346 WHIP) with something arguably even worse so far in 2026: His Ks are way down, his walks are up and the contact he gives up is awfully loud. Yes, it’s still just the middle of May, and 10 starts is by no means a definitive sample — especially for someone of Nola’s stature. Still, it’s hard to ignore the trendlines here, and with every clunker he throws up, it looks more and more like the Phillies are going to be stuck with both a short-term and long-term problem.”

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Aaron Nola Struggles Again on Wednesday Against Reds

Aaron Nola was roughed up on Wednesday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds. He gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched. Before the Reds start, Nola gave up six earned runs to the Pirates.

In his past six starts, Nola has given up 24 runs. It’s been the long ball that continues to plague him. He’s surrendered 18 home runs already this season, which is not a great pace through the first two months.

Landers is right, it’s become impossible to ignore. Perhaps the Phillies should think about a trade? But with the tape he’s put on this season, it would be awfully hard to find a trade suitor, and they owe him far too much money to salary dump like Philadelphia did with Taijuan Walker.

As I note, maybe a short minor league stint could get Aaron Nola right, or else they will just have to live with a starter that continuously holds an ERA in the upper 5.00s, which isn’t exactly ideal.

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