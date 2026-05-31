Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Phillies’ Mike Trout Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Phillies have done well to recover from their nightmarish start to the 2026 campaign, as they have a 30-28 record heading into play on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies are by no means perfect, but they have looked like the playoff contender everyone was expecting them to be entering the season as of late.

Still, if Philadelphia wants to make a deep postseason run this year, it has some holes on its roster that could be addressed. In the lineup, the Phillies are getting virtually no production from their right-handed hitters, which could lead to the front office swinging a trade. A popular target among fans is Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout, but it doesn’t sound like Philly has any hope of bringing him to town.

Phillies’ Mike Trout Trade Rumors Get Shot Down

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Right now, the majority of Philadelphia’s offensive production is coming from Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, and Bryce Harper. All three guys are left-handed hitters, though, so when the Phillies go up against left-handed starters, they are struggling. Guys like Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm, and even Trea Turner have gotten off to less-than-stellar starts this year.

That is where Trout could come into play for Philly. While he doesn’t hit for the high batting averages he was posting earlier in his career, Trout is still putting up big numbers for the perennially woeful Angels (.241 BA, 14 HR, 31 RBI, .910 OPS). L.A. is once again one of the worst teams in the league, which has led to trade rumors swirling around Trout once again.

Despite the fact that the Angels have won virtually nothing with Trout during his time in the majors, he has remained blindly committed to the team for years now. That includes shooting down the suggestion that he could look for a trade out of town. If Trout were to get traded, landing with his hometown team in Philadelphia would certainly make sense, but those rumors were quickly put to rest.

“The Phillies’ right-handed hitters are a mess, hitting a major-league low .217 with a .315 on-base percentage and .585 OPS,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote. “They will be on the lookout for a right-handed hitter at the trade deadline, but no, Mike Trout will not be coming to Philadelphia. He still is owed $148.46 million after this season, and has a full no-trade clause.”

Phillies Must Pivot After Mike Trout Trade Hopes Get Dashed

Trading for Trout would be a major win for the Phillies, but he simply has no desire to play for any other team than the Angels. While you have to respect his commitment to his longtime team, his otherworldly career continues to be wasted on one of the most mismanaged organizations in all of professional sports.

It’s a shame Trout isn’t open to latching on with the Phillies, because he would be a perfect fit for this team. The good news is that Philadelphia’s front office has time to identify other targets, but it’s clear that Trout would be its first choice. In the meantime, Philly will look to pick up a huge series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers when it takes the field for its rubber match on Sunday afternoon.