Phillies’ Christopher Sanchez Makes History In Most Recent Outing

Philadelphia Phillies’ Christopher Sanchez just made history in his most recent start.

The left-hander twirled a brilliant seven stout innings while striking out nine Padres. San Diego’s offense hasn’t fully awakened yet, but it is still riddled with talent. Sanchez made them look like minor leaguers–and while he dominated, he made history.

Sanchez Breaks Phillies Scoreless Innings Streak

Sanchez has officially set a new standard in Philadelphia. After notching his last out, the hurler has thrown 44.2 straight scoreless innings. He passed the legendary Grover Cleveland Alexander for the new Philly record.

If the season were to end today, Sanchez would be the clear frontrunner for the NL Cy Young. He currently sports a 1.53 ERA through his first 12 starts and pairs it with strong underlying numbers.

He commands one of baseball’s best pitches in his changeup, and has kept up elite velocity on a bowling-ball sinker all season.

MLB wasn’t shy to express its interest in Sachez’s remarkable feat.

MLB World Reacts to Sanchez Making Phillies History

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB: “SEVEN shutout innings for Cristopher Sánchez! He extends his scoreless inning streak to 44.2.”

MLB: “Cristopher Sánchez extends his scoreless streak to 41.2 innings, passing Grover Cleveland Alexander’s 41 IP (1911) for a new @Phillies record!”

BetRivers Sportsbook: “IT’S A NEW PHILLIES RECORD! Cristopher Sánchez’s scoreless streak is now at 41.2 innings.”

John Clark: “Cristopher Sanchez has now gone 44.2 straight scoreless innings. 7th longest scoreless streak in baseball history. He has 5 straight starts in May going at least 7 scoreless innings.”

Coast to Coast Baseball: “Christopher Sanchez has thrown 44.2 consecutive scoreless as he builds HIS Phillies record Ohtani has 49 IP (less than 5 more than Cris’s run) and people are still talking about his run for CY This historic season leaves no doubt he’s the favorite for CY.”

Sarah Langs: “Most consecutive scoreless outings of 7+ innings, since at least 1900: 1988 Orel Hershiser: 6 1968 Don Drysdale: 6 2026 Cristopher Sánchez: 5 *active 2007 Brandon Webb: 5 1968 Bob Gibson: 5 1904 Doc White: 5.”

Josh Reynolds: “Man… What Cristopher Sánchez is doing right now is absolutely unbelievable… 5 straight games of at least 7 shutout innings. He’s been absolutely lights out. Incredible.”

Michael Anderson: “The best pitcher in the game now has the Phillies all time scoreless innings streak! Congrats Cristopher Sanchez! #RingThebell.”

The Phillies Are Starting to Turn Things Around

With the aid of Sanchez’s recent heroics, Philadelphia is down but not quite out.

Aging superstars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have taken a rain check on their dates with Father Time. Both currently hold an OPS north of .900.

In the rotation, Zack Wheeler has come back and been one of MLB’s best arms since his 2026 debut. In six games started, the Philly legend has a 1.67 ERA.

The ninth inning, which usually causes baseball fans distress, has been rather calm for the Phillies. That is thanks to Jhoan Duran and his (to hitters) infamous splitter that tops out at 98 mph.

Philadelphia has the pieces. It’s never been a question of talent, more so consistency. With an aging core and plenty of talent coming up in the NL East, 2026 is a big year for the City of Brotherly Love.