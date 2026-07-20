Minnesota Twins Star CF Makes Stance Clear on Potential Phillies Trade

All-Star week was an overwhelming success for Philadelphia. Between the All-Star Village, Home Run Derby, and the actual game, Phillies fans showed up and showed out. The city showed off its passion throughout the entire weekend, Monday, and Tuesday.

During the Home Run Derby, Wilson Contreras played the heel role in the beginning stages of the contest, encouraging the boos, especially when he went up against home favorite Kyle Schwarber in the second round. Jordan Walker took it to the next level, calmly weathering the boos to walk down Schwarber, and shockingly won the Derby.

Many players walked away with strong impressions of the Phillies fanbase, but could it have been enough to convince Minnesota Twins star center fielder Byron Buxton to waive his no-trade clause?

Staying in Minnesota

During the All-Star festivities this week, players got a taste of what playing for the Phillies might be like, and for Byron Buxton, he’s content with leaving that thought to Phillies fans’ imaginations.

During All-Star media availability on Monday, Tim Kelly of OnPattison asked Buxton about the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause for a contending team like the Phillies. Buxton gave an efficient response.

“I ain’t going nowhere,” Buxton said.

Kelly, in his July 13 article for OnPattison, wrote about how Buxton, the right-handed hitting center fielder, would fulfill multiple needs for the Phillies.

“He’s having arguably the finest season of his career in 2026, having homered 25 times and posted a .904 OPS. If you added his bat to a lineup that already has three other All-Stars in Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Brandon Marsh, the Phillies would unquestionably be the biggest threats in the NL, if not the whole sport, to the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to three-peat.”

With Buxton steadfastly staying in Minnesota, the Phillies will now look elsewhere.

Other Targets

The Phillies, with Byron Buxton not willing to move off his no-trade clause, will continue to look around the league for outfielders to add to their lineup. One player that is particularly intriguing for the Phillies is Baltimore Orioles right fielder Taylor Ward.

So far in Baltimore, Ward has struggled to replicate his 36 home run, 103 RBI season with the Los Angeles Angels, but he could still bring value to the Phillies’ offense.

Chris Fischer of Just Baseball, in his July 19 article, detailed how Ward could positively contribute to the Phillies’ offense and return to form in a hitter-friendly ballpark and a high walk rate and low chase rate.

“Ward solves a lot of problems for the Phillies. He is an elite hitter against lefties, hitting .297 with an .892 OPS,” Fischer wrote. “The Phillies also put an emphasis on cutting down their chase rates following two postseason exits where that was a huge problem. Ward has just a 14.5% chase rate, and the potential for 35+ home run power make him a legitimate option as a cleanup hitter in Philadelphia.”

The Phillies may not be able to convince Buxton from leaving Minnesota, but that won’t stop them in their pursuit of an outfield bat that can raise their offensive floor.