MLB Insider Drops Much-Needed Truth Bomb On What’s Separating Phillies

The top World Series contenders in 2025 are currently names that baseball is familiar with. The Philadelphia Phillies have returned to that discussion with a powerful May.

In typical fashion, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are right in the thick of the conversation. The Detroit Tigers have also been a pleasant surprise through the season’s first half.

But the Phillies are the ones sparking the most debate at this stage.

During a Wednesday segment on MLB Network, insider Joel Sherman addressed how the Phillies are built differently knowing Zack Wheeler is commanding things on the frontlines.

“I think it starts with the rotation. I think it starts with Wheeler,” Sherman said.

Wheeler might not get the same attention as some of the more popular names in the league, but inside baseball circles and opposing sluggers, Wheeler is respected like an ace. This season for Philadelphia–he’s been dominant. He’s 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA, showing once again why he’s one of the league’s most intimidating starters.

But it’s not just Wheeler. The Phillies are backed by confidence in the rest of the rotation’s hurlers.

Phillies Starters Are Building Something Special

Ranger Suarez has been one of the best stories of the season. On Tuesday night, he pitched six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves, struck out eight, and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth. Since giving up seven runs in his first start, Suarez has been lights out.

“As good as Luzardo’s been and Cristopher Sanchez. He (Wheeler) has got 22 2/3 shutout innings coming into this,” Sherman said. “I covered Zack early in his career. He couldn’t stay healthy. Now he’s the most durable starter in the sport. He can just wind them up, and he’s great every year.”

Cristopher Sanchez has emerged as a solid fourth option, and with arms like Spencer Turnbull and top prospect Mick Abel available for depth, the Phillies have more quality pitching options than what’s considered the norm. It’s a medley built for the postseason, and it’s the backbone of their success.

Phillies Back In Action For Thursday Double-Header

Tuesday’s win over the Braves was a perfect example. While Bryce Harper’s first inning exit left a gloomy cloud over Citizens Bank Park after taking a 95 mph fastball off the elbow from Spencer Strider. He dropped to a knee and had to exit with visible pain.

The team later said it was a bruise, and X-rays were negative. Harper will be evaluated again before Thursday’s doubleheader.

Even without their star, the Phillies beat the Braves 2-0, notching their 10th win in 11 games. Max Kepler drove in a run with a double—his 400th career extra-base hit—and J.T. Realmuto added another with a bases-loaded walk. It was a no-frills win built on strong pitching and timely hitting. Suarez set the tone. Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Jordan Romano locked it down in the late innings. Romano earned his seventh save of the season.

Wednesday’s game was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a Thursday doubleheader. Sanchez will get the nod. Wheeler will take the mound again on Friday—another opportunity to show why the Phillies rotation is among MLB’s elite. The Braves, meanwhile, are still reshuffling after Strider’s short outing.

Right now, the Phillies look like the most complete team in baseball. Their defense just has to find a way to maintain.

In a year where so many contenders are scrambling for healthy starters or leaning too hard on bullpens, the Phillies are poised, deep, and in control. They’re not just a good team. They’re a team that’s built for October—and built to win it all.