MLB Insider Reveals Don Mattingly’s Future With Phillies Two Weeks After Elimination

The Philadelphia Phillies had a rollercoaster of a season. They started the season 9-19 with former manager Rob Thomson, while suffering a losing streak of 10 games.

Bench coach Don Mattingly took over after Thomson’s firing, leading the team to the no. 6 seed in the National League, and a 79-55 under his leadership.

However, the Phillies fell short yet again. They lost two games to one in the Wild Card against their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

With their season under wraps, the question of whether or not Mattingly will remain the manager looms throughout the city of brotherly love. Though, just about two weeks after their final game, MLB insider Jon Heyman provides some comforting insight on whether or not Mattingly will return.

Jon Heyman Claims Don Mattingly Has A ‘Better Chance’ to Return As Phillies Manager

Rumors have been swirling about the fate of Philadelphia Phillies and Don Mattingly. MLB insider Jon Heyman claims that he believes Mattingly will remain with the organization.

“Don Mattingly appears to have a decent or better chance to be retained as Phillies manager,” Heyman wrote on X. “Went 79-55 to get into playoffs after taking over 9-19 team and has the respect of players and front office, as I said on MLB Network.”

Whether or not Mattingly is offered the official managerial position, he will remain with the club through 2027 as bench coach.

Phillies beat writers Matt Gleb and Jayson Stark, explain that he’s expected to continue with the organization beyond his contract as bench coach and taking a role in the front office.

“If he is not the manager again, he is expected to remain in the organization in some capacity, perhaps as a front-office advisor,” Gleb and Stark wrote. “Mattingly’s son, Preston, is the team’s general manager.”

Despite Heyman, Gleb, and Stark’s claims, Phillies fans are too fond of the idea of Mattingly returning next season.

“Mattingly called out Harper before the trade deadline, made Wheeler and Sanchez upset when he pulled them early and overworked relievers until they weren’t effective anymore,” Phillies Tailgate wrote on X. “I don’t understand how bringing him back is in the best interest of the club.”

Mattingly called out Harper before the trade deadline, made Wheeler and Sanchez upset when he pulled them early and overworked relievers until they weren’t effective anymore. I don’t understand how bringing him back is in the best interest of the club. pic.twitter.com/TrGe63i2kC https://t.co/Wl92jdo9SN — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) October 13, 2026

“It feels like the Phillies don’t really want Don Mattingly back and that Don Mattingly isn’t particularly fired up to come back but neither side has a clear better option,” Phillies podcaster Sean Barnard wrote on X. “Don’t love it at all.”

It feels like the Phillies don’t really want Don Mattingly back and that Don Mattingly isn’t particularly fired up to come back but neither side has a clear better option Don’t love it at all https://t.co/hKt0ipvO73 — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 13, 2026

While the city awaits an answer that may not come until deep into the offseason, the Phillies organization has a lot to figure in the meantime.

Yankees Want to Bring Back ‘Donnie Baseball’ to Replace Aaron Boone

The Phillies aren’t the only team in baseball desperately searching for a new manager. While the Yankees haven’t made any official announcement about parting with Aaron Boone, fans are hoping they start next season with a new face under the helm.

“If the Yankees want to get back to winning hire Don Mattingly,” baseball columnist Luis Fields wrote on X. “Mattingly has only known winning at every level and would never put up with failure to this degree.”

Another fan even claims that bringing Mattingly back to the Yankees would reignite the winning culture of Joe Torre.

Don Mattingly would be the only candidate to manage the Yankees who has both (a) the veneration of lifelong Yankee fans over age 60, who remember his career and the dark times; (b) the veneration of lifelong Yankee fans over age 35 who remember the Torre Dynasty and the perennial… https://t.co/teQH1FyMeJ pic.twitter.com/acxwKbbzQz — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) October 8, 2026

Mattingly played for the New York Yankees his entire 14-year career in the 80s and 90s.

He was a six-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, nine-time Gold Glover, 1985 American League RBI leader, 1985 American League MVP, earned the 1984 American Batting title, and the Yankees captain from 1991-1995.

These impressive accolades paired with his .307 career batting average earned him the nickname “Donnie Baseball,” and got his number retired by the Yankees.