The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet start to the offseason.

While this is the case, it would not be surprising if they look to add multiple players by the end of the month. When noting that they lost in the NL Wild Card Series to the Atlanta Braves, they should be looking to upgrade their group.

Now, with the MLB offseason heating up, a former Phillies pitcher has signed with the Detroit Tigers.

Former Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Signs With Tigers

A former Phillies pitcher is heading to Detroit.

This is because the Detroit Tigers have signed former Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon to a minor league contract.

“Detroit Tigers signed free agent RHP Connor Brogdon to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Brogdon signing with the Tigers comes after he spent the 2026 season with the Cleveland Guardians. In 16 games this past campaign with Cleveland, the former Philadelphia pitcher had a 2-2 record, a 5.06 ERA, and 15 strikeouts.

Looking Back at Brogdon’s Time With the Phillies

Brogdon was selected by the Phillies in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, 293rd overall.

From there, Brogdon appeared in each of his first five MLB seasons with the Phillies from 2020 to 2024. In 142 games over five seasons with Philadelphia, he posted a 10-8 record, a 3.88 ERA, and 146 strikeouts.

Brogdon’s time with the Phillies ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in April 2024. Since then, he has had MLB stops with the Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and Guardians.