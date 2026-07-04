Philadelphia Phillies Announce New Roster Move Before Royals Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are approaching their first matchup of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Ahead of the game, the organization announced a new roster move.

According to the franchise via X, they have recalled southpaw Tanner Banks from Lehigh Valley Triple-A.

Earlier in the week, right-hander Alan Rangel was optioned to make room on the 26-man roster.

Phillies Recall Tanner Banks From Triple-A

Banks was originally selected 528th overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 18th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

He made his debut on the big stage in April 2022 with the franchise.

After spending a couple of seasons with the White Sox, Banks was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for minor leaguer William Bergolla.

Since then, he has remained in Philadelphia.

So far this season, he has appeared in 26 Major League games, one of which he started, with the Phillies.

He currently owns a 5.86 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 27.2 innings of work. Banks has walked 13 batters.

Compared to his 2025 stat sheet, this isn’t nearly as impressive.

He finished his season with a 3.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 67.1 innings pitched through 69 games and one start.

Looking at his Triple-A performance this year, he has registered a 6.23 ERA and six strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

With the roster move now official, according to the ballclub, the 34-year-old reliever has yet another opportunity to take the mound with the Phillies.

Phillies Optioned Alan Rangel To Triple-A

Following Thursday’s clash, Philadelphia announced they’d opened up a spot on the 26-man roster by optioning 28-year-old Rangel to Lehigh Valley.

Rangel made his MLB debut in June 2025 with the Phillies.

In the big leagues this year — his second season — he has recorded a 3.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 16.0 innings of work through four games, one of which he started.

His last start in the Majors took place on Thursday, July 2, when Philadelphia faced the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During that game, he struck out four batters and walked four.

The remainder of his time has been spent playing in the minors.

At the time of this writing, his Triple-A stat sheet reflects a 3.99 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 70.0 innings.

Looking at the Phillies Right Now

In the National League East, Philadelphia is ranked second at 49-39 overall.

As expected, the Atlanta Braves (51-35) continue to hold the helm at No. 1.

Lining up behind the Phillies are the Miami Marlins (47-42), the Washington Nationals (46-44) and the New York Mets (36-52).

On Saturday, July 4, Philadelphia will begin its three-game set against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City is placed last in the American League Central standings. They are 35-53 overall.

Once this series wraps up, the Phillies will head to Great American Ball Park to take on the Cincinnati Reds.

That series will commence on Tuesday, July 7, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

It’s not too late for the Phillies to claim the top spot in the NL East standings.