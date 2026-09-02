Phillies NL East Hopes Could Be Decided in Battle of Cy Young Finalists

The Philadelphia Phillies have crept back into the National League East race. Entering play on September 2, the Phillies are just three games back of the Atlanta Braves.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller published a list of 10 bold predictions before the postseason. One of them was that the Phillies series opener against the Braves could decide the NL East.

Here’s what Miller wrote about the stakes of that game.

“In fact, we’re going so far as to say the winner of Friday night’s showdown ultimately wins the NL East. Pre-Labor Day games don’t usually carry that much weight, but this one could.”

That game will likely feature one of the most anticipated starting pitcher matchups of the season. 2026 All-Stars and likely Cy Young Award finalists Chris Sale and Cristopher Sanchez will square off at Citizens Bank Park.

Chris Sale vs. Cristopher Sanchez Pitching Matchup Could Decide NL East

Chris Sale, in particular, has been hot on the mound. The left-hander shut out the Dodgers in his last start and is currently in the best stretch of his Hall of Fame career.

His last seven starts have been quality starts, as he’s pitched to a 1.76 ERA and 0.88 FIP. He’s struck out 60 and walked just three over his last 46 innings. The 37-year-old lefty will make the Phillies earn that win.

Cristopher Sanchez hasn’t been as hot himself. He’s wobbled a bit, but his track record after the All-Star break is still very strong. In his last eight starts, he has a 2.25 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 14 walks over 48 innings.

The game very much should set the tone for how the weekend will go between the two clubs. The two NL East rivals will have a four-game wraparound series over the weekend. The Phillies are likelier the more desperate team of the two for that game.

White-Hot Phillies Enter Pivotal Series Against the Braves

The Phillies have won 22 of their last 29 games. They’ve swept four of their last five series, with a six-game winning streak almost immediately following a nine-game one. Their early-season issues concerning the starting rotation have more or less been resolved, with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter picking it up of late.

Bryce Harper is on a heater, as he’s currently on a career-high 34-game on-base streak. He’s slashing .345/.494/.588 with six home runs. He’s walked (35) more times than he’s struck out (28).

This hot stretch could benefit Harper on the MVP balloting. Voters may remember how he rose to the occasion at the end of the season and has fueled their recent success. In his 34-game streak, the Phillies are 23-11.

The upcoming series against the Braves should have a postseason feel to it. The two clubs are sending their four best starters at each other, with the division potentially on the line.

Veterans Jesus Luzardo and J.T. Realmuto have talked openly about winning the division, despite their current deficit. With seven games remaining between the NL East rivals, it should make for one of the most compelling September stories in the 2026 season.

The Phillies currently have a 22.4% chance of clinching the NL East, according to FanGraphs’ Playoff Odds.

Can the Phillies Still Win the NL East?

The answer to that question is yes, but the path ahead of them is hard. Atlanta is already ahead 5-1 in the season series, so the season-series tiebreaker is going to be tough.

With that in mind, the Phillies will have to take both series. By going 5-2, they essentially cut their entire deficit in one swoop. They would just have to outplay the Braves by one game for the other 15 games to win the division.

However, if the Braves can slow down the Phillies’ momentum, it will make winning the division much tougher. But fortunately for the club, they are in a good position to host a Wild Card series. They just have to finish with a better record than the Chicago Cubs for the rest of the season.