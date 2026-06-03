Padres Nick Castellanos Opens Up on Phillies Departure, Offseason Communication

There was a time when Nick Castellanos was a popular player for the Philadelphia Phillies, acting as a right-handed power bat with big postseason moments. Then, in 2025, things seemed to fall apart on the field and in the clubhouse with the two parting ways in the offseason.

Castellanos is back in Philadelphia now, though, as his new team, the San Diego Padres, are in the midst of a three-game series against the Phillies. There, he shared that he was open to returning to the Phillies this past offseason.

“My phone was on,” Castellanos said. “All they needed was a conversation like, this is going to be your role. Apparently, they thought it was just best for the organization that my personality wasn’t in the clubhouse.”

The Phillies released Castellanos in February, just prior to Spring Training. That was despite owing him $20 million for the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract. He would eventually land with the Padres on a one-year deal.

The Beer Incident That Marred Nick Castellanos’ Philadelphia Phillies Tenure

In 2025, Nick Castellanos made a mistake that cost him his perception among many Phillies fans. After then-manager Rob Thomson pulled him from a game against the Miami Marlins, looking for a defensive replacement, Castellanos responded by bringing a beer into the dugout.

Later, Castellanos would write a four-page letter, trying to explain what had happened. In particular, that he was frustrated with what he saw as inconsistencies in how the team was managed.

“After being taken out of a close ball game in front of my friends and family, I brought a Presidente into the dugout,” Castellanos wrote. “I then sat right next to Rob and let him know that too much slack in some areas and too tight of restrictions in others was not conducive to us winning.”

Now, Castellanos has had some more time to think about what could be described as the beer incident. It would probably fall under the category of lows he’s had in his career. It will also probably be what he’s largely remembered for, fairly or unfairly.

“Not everything that anybody does is all positive,” Castellanos said. “It’s not all negative. I had highs, I had lows.”

The Philadelphia Phillies Need a Right-Handed Bat

During his time with the Phillies, Nick Castellanos acted as a right-handed power bat. It’s a role the team has directly tried to replace with Adolis García, though he’s struggled mightily at the plate. In fact, all of the right-handed hitters have struggled for the Phillies, including Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, and Trea Turner.

For a team that has championship aspirations, something needs to change there. The Phillies have been connected to multiple right-handed bats. Regardless of who it is, it’s clear they’re going to need to find a new bat before the trade deadline.

If there is any thought that Castellanos could have fixed that for the Phillies, he hasn’t proven it on the field. This season, he’s hitting .191 with a .221 OBP, a .339 slugging percentage, and .560 OPS. He also has 4 home runs and 20 RBIs. That’s significantly down from his .694 OPS in 2025 with the Phillies, which was already below his career average.

So, it’s possible that the Phillies would have the same right-handed hitting issues even with Castellanos. They just haven’t found a replacement for him yet.