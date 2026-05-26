Phillies Need Right-Handed Bat Before Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies did not trade for Adolis García to become another streaky bat in the lineup. They acquired him because the organization believed he could finally solve the offensive imbalance that had repeatedly surfaced during deep postseason runs. Instead, more than two months into the 2026 season, the same weakness continues following this roster.

After another uneven stretch offensively, the Phillies once again look vulnerable against left-handed pitching, and García’s struggles have become impossible to ignore. The veteran outfielder entered Tuesday slashing just .200/.284/.314 with four home runs and a .598 OPS through his first 53 games with Philadelphia. His 66 OPS+ makes the situation even more concerning, as it indicates he has performed far below league average offensively.

That production is creating real pressure inside a lineup built around Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Philadelphia can survive inconsistency from supporting pieces at the bottom of the order, but it becomes much harder to contend for a championship when a middle-of-the-order right-handed bat is not producing impact offense.

The bigger issue is that García was specifically brought in to change how opposing teams pitch to the Phillies in October. So far, that has not happened.

Phillies Still Have the Same Postseason Concern

The Phillies have spent several seasons trying to build a more balanced lineup capable of handling elite postseason pitching. During the regular season, Harper and Schwarber can overpower most staffs over a six-month schedule. The playoffs create a completely different environment where opposing managers aggressively hunt platoon advantages late in games.

That weakness has repeatedly shown up during Philadelphia’s postseason losses.

Teams with dominant left-handed relievers have consistently created problems for the Phillies in key moments, especially when the lineup becomes too dependent on left-handed power. García was supposed to help prevent that by bringing a legitimate right-handed thump capable of changing games with one swing.

At his peak with the Texas Rangers, García looked like exactly that type of hitter. From 2021 through 2023, he averaged more than 32 home runs per season while establishing himself as one of the American League’s most dangerous power bats. Philadelphia believed adding that type of production behind Harper and Schwarber would force opposing teams into more difficult pitching decisions.

Instead, the lineup still feels dangerously top-heavy.

Alec Bohm has played better recently after his terrible start to the season, but he still has not consistently developed into the feared cleanup hitter the Phillies hoped would emerge. Outside of Bohm, the offense often becomes overly reliant on Harper creating traffic or Schwarber hitting home runs to carry the lineup.

That formula becomes risky against playoff-caliber pitching staffs.

Trade Deadline Pressure Is Building Fast

The frustrating part for Philadelphia is that nearly every other area of the roster still looks capable of supporting a championship run. Zack Wheeler continues pitching like an ace, Jesús Luzardo has helped stabilize the rotation, and the bullpen has largely kept games manageable despite occasional late-inning issues.

The Phillies do not need to become the highest-scoring offense in baseball to contend for a World Series. They simply need more balance and more reliable production from the right side of the lineup.

That reality is why the trade deadline conversation is increasingly shifting toward another right-handed bat rather than pitching help. Philadelphia does not necessarily need another superstar, but the organization clearly needs a hitter capable of producing consistently against quality left-handed pitching before October arrives.

Otherwise, the same offensive flaw that damaged previous postseason runs could once again become the thing holding this roster back from finally winning a championship.