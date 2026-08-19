Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision During Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have rattled off five consecutive wins and taken the first two games of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins heading into Wednesday evening’s finale.

While Phillies manager Don Mattingly hasn’t altered his lineup much during this stretch, he did make one notable change toward the bottom of the order involving veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Phillies Announce Realmuto Decision

Realmuto has started behind the plate in each of Philadelphia’s last seven games, but he’ll get the night off from the starting lineup Wednesday.

Mattingly has plugged backup catcher Garrett Stubbs into the starting role, and he’ll bat ninth in the lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 8/19 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Crawford CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP.”

Phillies 8/19 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 19, 2026

Realmuto’s 2026 Season

Realmuto is in his 13th MLB season and eighth with the Phillies, but he’s had a tough time finding a rhythm at the plate this year.

Across 94 games and 316 at-bats, the three-time All-Star is batting just .215 while slugging .335 with a .627 OPS. All three marks are on pace to be career lows for Realmuto. He’s also recorded 38 runs, 68 hits, eight home runs and 40 RBIs.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is 69-58 overall and slowly beginning to make up ground on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The Phillies have cut a deficit that once reached around nine games to just 5.5 games entering Wednesday.

However, they remain in playoff position. If the season ended today, Philadelphia would hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League.