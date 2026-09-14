Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber News Before Nationals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies secured a 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon to avoid the sweep and get themselves back into the win column.

On Monday, Philadelphia will have the day off before beginning a series with the Washington Nationals.

Ahead of the series, however, attention turned to slugger Kyle Schwarber to begin the week, and not for anything specifically related to the baseball field.

Phillies Announce Schwarber News

Philadelphia made an extremely prestigious announcement on Monday afternoon, revealing that the 12-year MLB veteran earned the organization’s 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nomination.

“There’s no better guy on or off the field,” the Phillies posted on X. “For all the work he’s done with @SchwarbsHeroes to positively impact thousands of first responders, service members, and their families, we’re proud to announce Kyle Schwarber as our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee!”

There’s no better guy on or off the field 🫶 For all the work he’s done with @SchwarbsHeroes to positively impact thousands of first responders, service members, and their families, we’re proud to announce Kyle Schwarber as our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee! Vote for… pic.twitter.com/WQaVATwxvq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 14, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

Congratulations poured in for Schwarber from Phillies fans after the team announced the news.

“GO VOTE FOR SCHWARBS,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “CORRECT!!!!! Let’s get Schwarbs the award he’s long deserved!!!!”

Another person wrote, “Amazing human!! God bless him.”

One more person commented, “Congratulations to Kyle Schwarber.

What Is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The Roberto Clemente Award honors one of the greatest baseball players ever. Each year, MLB gives the award to a player who makes a strong impact in their community by giving back and helping others in need, something Clemente did throughout his career.

All 30 MLB teams nominate one player to represent their franchise. During the World Series, MLB announces the winner. In 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts brought home the honor.