Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Brandon Marsh Decision During Brewers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have split the first two games of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers heading into Thursday night.

This now sets up an intriguing rubber match featuring right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter for Philadelphia and righty Bryse Wilson for the Brewers.

Ahead of the matchup, Phillies manager Don Mattingly made some sudden changes to his starting lineup that stood out before the two teams meet for the final time this regular season.

Phillies Announce Sudden Brandon Marsh Decision

It’s normal for Marsh to sit when left-handed pitchers are on the mound, as Mattingly typically platoons him in those situations.

However, it’s quite uncommon during his All-Star campaign this season for Marsh not to start against a righty, which happens to be the case Thursday night.

Starting in left field in his place is Bryan De La Cruz, while Marsh will likely be available off the bench.

Here’s the full Phillies lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 9/24 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. De La Cruz LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP.”

Phillies 9/24 K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. De La Cruz LF

B. Stott 3B

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 24, 2026

Marsh’s 2026 Season

In his sixth MLB season, Marsh is having the best statistical year of his career.

He’s appeared in 151 games for the Phillies and, across 516 at-bats, is hitting .262 with 71 runs, 135 hits, 18 home runs, and 61 RBIs while slugging .413 with a .719 OPS.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia is in the middle of trying to secure the top Wild Card spot in the National League and is in an extremely tight race with the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

All three teams currently hold a playoff spot. But only one team will get to host a Wild Card Series next week. Right now, Philadelphia sits at 87-71 overall, just one game behind the San Diego Padres and tied with the Cubs entering Thursday.