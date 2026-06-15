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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Marlins Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a new series when they host the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies most recently lost by a score of 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

Trea Turner (who has been struggling) finished with no hits and two strikeouts.

Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after striking out during game two of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Monday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “PHI Phillies Lineup 06/15 1. Kyle Schwarber DH 2. Trea Turner SS 3. Bryce Harper 1B 4. Brandon Marsh LF 5. Bryson Stott 2B 6. J.T. Realmuto C 7. Gabriel Rincones RF 8. Justin Crawford CF 9. Edmundo Sosa 3B”

Despite his recent slump, Turner is still starting at shortstop (and batting 2nd).

The 2019 World Series Champion is batting .219 with 63 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 41 runs and 14 stolen bases in 70 games.

Fans Upset With Turner Decision

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on March 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@PhillyThe13th: “Turner not sitting has to be a joke, right?”

@wfreeman0: “At what point does Trea get benched? He’s bottom-10 in OPS.”

@Pinstripe_hype: “Alright Don, this is kinda crazy… Trea Turner has been abysmal for quite some time now and some of his at bats are hard to watch…pitiful almost If anyone needs a series off, It’s Trea Turner.”

@schwarbombz: “Absolute joke”

@ajw88888: “Should be 8th”

@GoBirds32: “Will Trea turners contract go down as one of Phillies worst?”

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single in the sixth inning during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Turner is in his 12th MLB season (and fourth with the Phillies).

He has also spent time playing for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

At one point, Turner was among the best players in the MLB.

Phillies Right Now

GettyTrea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after striking out to end the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park on June 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 38-33 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 19-17 in 36 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Marlins Game

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