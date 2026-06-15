Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Marlins Game

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a new series when they host the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies most recently lost by a score of 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

Trea Turner (who has been struggling) finished with no hits and two strikeouts.

Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision

For Monday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “PHI Phillies Lineup 06/15 1. Kyle Schwarber DH 2. Trea Turner SS 3. Bryce Harper 1B 4. Brandon Marsh LF 5. Bryson Stott 2B 6. J.T. Realmuto C 7. Gabriel Rincones RF 8. Justin Crawford CF 9. Edmundo Sosa 3B”

Despite his recent slump, Turner is still starting at shortstop (and batting 2nd).

The 2019 World Series Champion is batting .219 with 63 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 41 runs and 14 stolen bases in 70 games.

Fans Upset With Turner Decision

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@PhillyThe13th: “Turner not sitting has to be a joke, right?”

@wfreeman0: “At what point does Trea get benched? He’s bottom-10 in OPS.”

@Pinstripe_hype: “Alright Don, this is kinda crazy… Trea Turner has been abysmal for quite some time now and some of his at bats are hard to watch…pitiful almost If anyone needs a series off, It’s Trea Turner.”

@schwarbombz: “Absolute joke”

@ajw88888: “Should be 8th”

@GoBirds32: “Will Trea turners contract go down as one of Phillies worst?”

Turner is in his 12th MLB season (and fourth with the Phillies).

He has also spent time playing for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

At one point, Turner was among the best players in the MLB.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 38-33 record in 71 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 19-17 in 36 games at home).