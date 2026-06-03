Philadelphia Phillies Named a Trade Deadline Fit for Orioles OF with 115 Career HRs

The MLB trade deadline is exactly two months away, and there isn’t a better time than now to start speculating about which players could be on the move this summer. Look no further than the Philadelphia Phillies to be buyers during this year’s deadline. The Phillies have playoff aspirations and perhaps the best trio of starters in baseball. However, what’s holding back the Phillies is their offense, especially in the outfield, as they lack a right-handed power bat due to Adolis Garcia being a bust signing.

Recently, CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa named his top 10 trade candidates across the sport, and some potential landing spots for each player. One player Axisa believes may be on the move is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward. Baltimore acquired Ward in an offseason trade with the Angels.

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Should the Phillies Target Taylor Ward via Trade?

Taylor Ward emerged as one of the true power-hitting outfielders last season with the Angels, but that power hasn’t translated to his new home in Baltimore.

Here is why Axisa believes Taylor Ward could be traded this summer:

“Taylor Ward, a rental who hit 36 homers in 2025 and has been hovering around a .400 on-base percentage in 2026, could be a very hot commodity in a few weeks. The O’s can’t seem to build any momentum to get back into the postseason race. Ward will be in demand and trading him quickly could become a no-brainer.”

“The Phillies are at the front of the line. Their outfield has been one of the least productive in baseball and they badly need a righty bat around Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.”

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Taylor Ward’s 7-Year MLB Career

Taylor Ward has played in parts of seven MLB seasons over his career. Before being traded to the Orioles, Ward spent all of his time with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 764 total MLB games, Taylor Ward has 115 career home runs. He would be a great fit in the Phillies outfield and benefit from the hitter-friendly confines of Citizens Bell Park.

This season, over 275 plate appearances and 218 at-bats, Ward is hitting .243 with two home runs. In 2025, Ward hit 36 home runs and drove in 103 RBI in what was a true breakout season. He has three MLB seasons with 23+ home runs.

Keep an eye out for the Phillies as a potential trade partner with the Orioles to get a deal done for Taylor Ward this summer.

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