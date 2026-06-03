Toronto Blue Jays Sign 7-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a notable roster move/player signing during their series with the Atlanta Braves.

The Blue Jays are currently taking on the Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park. Toronto dropped the first game of the series by a score of 4-3. Before game two on Wednesday evening, the Blue Jays have announced they are signing 7-year MLB pitcher Justin Topa, who last pitched with the Minnesota Twins this season.

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Blue Jays Sign Justin Topa to Minor League Deal

It’s a MiLB deal for Justin Topa, and he will report to Triple-A Buffalo for now.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams was quick to this news, and wrote (on June 3):

“Topa, 35, has pitched in parts of seven big league seasons and has nearly six full years of big league service. He’s shown high-end potential at times but has generally struggled to stay on the field. He spent two-plus seasons with the Twins after coming over from the Mariners alongside prospect Gabriel González in the 2023 trade that sent Jorge Polanco to Seattle.”

He’s battled several injuries in his career, and Adams indicates that it’s a shocker Justin Topa has even pitched 19+ innings this season, given his injury history as a reliever. In the 19 Innings he’s pitched for the Twins this season, Topa has been tagged for 17 earned runs due to 11 walks issues and four home runs surrendered.

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Justin Topa’s MLB Career

Justin Topa has pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Seattle Mariners in his MLB career. He’s pitched a total of 168.2 innings scattered across seven seasons, and he holds an ERA of 4.27.

Topa pitched 60 innings with the Twins last season and recorded an ERA of 3.90 with 49 strikeouts. He’s not an overpowering arm, and his less-than-1 K/inning mark reflects that, but when on the field, Topa has shown some ability to get outs (except so far in 2026).

His best season came in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners, where he recorded a career-high in innings (69), while posting a career-low ERA (2.61) for a full season.

However, 2023 and 2025 are the only two seasons where Justin Topa has a full body of work.

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