Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Astros’ Dominant Lefty

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies may explore a potential blockbuster deal for closing pitcher Josh Hader, per Bleacher Report.

In a recent Instagram post by @phillycrew, they pointed out the latest rumors.

They wrote: “TRENDING: The Phillies have been identified as an ideal trade destination for Astros star reliever Josh Hader, per @bleacherreport. Hader has pitched to a 1.47 ERA over 18.1 innings this year for a Houston team that currently sits under the .500 mark. The Phillies bullpen struggles, especially from lefties, have been a glaring concern this season. Although Hader has a no-trade clause, there’s a possibility he could waive it and become a huge piece of the Phillies bullpen down the stretch.”

Hader, although already 32 years old, is as elite as ever.

This season, since returning from an elongated IL stint, he has a 1.35 ERA and 17 saves. He’s also racked up 33 strikeouts in only 20 innings, demonstrating the surplus of arm talent that’s always been apparent.

The Phillies’ bullpen has been somewhat of a roller coaster this season. Outside of All-Star Jhoan Duran, the rest of the crew in the City of Brotherly Love has been, for the most part, mediocre.

Hader would help solidify the backend of a bullpen that has deep-run October hopes. With such a dynamic lineup and already one of MLB’s best rotations, this feels like the missing piece for the Phillies.

Conversely, the Astros have been in a skid. If it weren’t for the rest of the AL West being equally as stalled, they’d be far out of playoff conversations by now.

It may serve the Stros well to net a haul for Hader and relaunch their run for the West as soon as next season.

As always, rumors have the fans going crazy during this time of year.

Social Media Reacts to Astros/Phillies Josh Hader Rumors

Here’s what people are saying:

Phillies Tailgate: “A name I’m keeping an eye on before the deadline. Josh Hader.”

Joey Morrison: “His contract is market value — I doubt Houston would eat much of it. And it’s a lot more than the Phillies can take on for a reliever. I don’t see this as a real option.”

Phillies Central: “I like this because the Phillies will likely not be paying the full $19M AAV until 2028 because of the lockout. Maybe Houston can cover some as well.”

Just Baseball: “Josh Hader in his first 18 games of the year: 16.1 IP | 6 H | 2 R | 28 K’s | 10 Saves 1.10 ERA | .109 BAA | 1.94 FIP. Hader looks as good as ever in an Astros uniform.”

MLB Network: “Best fit for Josh Hader if the Astros decide to trade him? ‘There was no team the Dodgers were more scared of in the Postseason last year than the Phillies… [I think] Philadelphia [is the best fit].’ – @Joelsherman1 #MLBCentral.”

Marco Mier: “It almost feels like you are preparing Houston for a Huge Let down from the @astros. Yes, I understand, but why on earth would you trade away our best players for prospects? Make it completely unwatchable again. Look at Cam Smith. That didn’t work out.”