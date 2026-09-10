Philadelphia Phillies Make Kyle Schwarber Announcement During Astros Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are riding high following Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam on Wednesday night. That hit helped pull the Phillies into a 1-1 series deadlock with the Houston Astros.

The final game of that series is scheduled for Thursday at 1:05 PM Eastern Time. Zach Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies as they try to pull closer to the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Philadelphia Phillies Make Kyle Schwarber Announcement During Houston Astros Series Following Grand Slam

After their 11-7 win over the Astros on Wednesday night, the team took to social media to make an appreciation announcement regarding Schwarber.

“Kyle. Freakin’. Schwarber,” is the short and simple announcement the Phillies posted.

The announcement was entirely warranted, especially considering Schwarber’s performance as a whole.

On Wednesday night, it was a mixed evening for Schwarber. Yes, he did score a grand slam, which is a big deal in several different ways.

However, in his five at-bats, Schwarber was struck out three times.

That doesn’t take away from how important he was to last night’s victory or to the Phillies.

“KYLE SCHWARBER GRAND SLAM!!” the team also shared the video of Schwarber hitting the grand slam.

How Many Grand Slams Has Kyle Schwarber Hit?

The 33-year-old slugger is in his 12th MLB season, and last night’s grand slam marked his 44th home run of the season.

But how many Grand Slams has he hit in his career?

Wednesday night’s grand slam was the 10th of his career and the third while batting in the lead-off position.

Kyle Schwarber Speaks Out After Hitting Grand Slam

Following the Phillies win, Schwarber spoke to the media.

He discussed several topics, including the team’s performance and his own.

“I feel like there was a lot of good things to look at the game today,” Schwarber said following the game. “Got punched right away, we respond right back, punch right back. Kept finding ways to keep responding, keep trying to find ways to put guys on base, scoring position, execute. That’s a really quality pitcher out there they have as their starter. To go out there and we get four scored against us, and we respond right away and put four back, I think it was all singles?”

“To have that in the bag, we’re not always going to rely on slug, we’re not going to rely on putting the ball in the seats.”

Luckily for the Phillies, Schwarber was the one putting the ball in the seats. And if the Phillies are going to keep winning games, the fans probably don’t mind how the games are won.

Schwarber inches closer to 50 home runs, which would be a great accomplishment for the veteran slugger.

Phillies fans will wait and see what the rest of the season holds.