Philadelphia Phillies Star Trea Turner Makes Honest Statement After Dodgers Loss

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (in California).

The Phillies lost by a score of 9-1.

Trea Turner finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

Phillies Star Trea Turner Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Turner made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Turner: “I think that’s what’s frustrating, is I feel like some guys are taking good swings, hitting the ball hard and just not finding holes. At the end of the day, it comes down to whether or not you score the runs and we haven’t done that… I think that’s a lot of why I’m frustrated… Every ball I hit over 95 MPH this series, I think it was outs.”

Turner is currently batting .223 with 53 hits, seven home runs, 19 RBI’s, 34 runs and 11 stolen bases in 58 games this season.

He is in his fourth year with the Phillies.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Ty Daubert: “Trea Turner lined out to end the top of the seventh, then fired about every piece of equipment on him to the ground. The c-flap broke off his helmet. Don Mattingly is emptying the bench. Garrett Stubbs is at first base for the first time.”

John Clark: “With the Phillies loss today in LA and losing the series to the Dodgers, the Phillies are only averaging 2.50 runs since May 19, tied for worst in baseball. But the Phillies are 21-10 under Don Mattingly. One of the best records in the majors since he took over.”

@Heels_Phils: “Can we please boo Trea Turner Tuesday How does he have a single fan in the city of Philadelphia?”

@dahazel77: “Don Mattingly needs to tell Trea Turner to stop challenging pitches. He has no idea what’s a strike. He’s been wrong the last two days—not even close! #SitTreaTurner”

Phillies After Dodgers Loss

The Phillies are the third-place team in the National League East with a 30-29 record in 59 games.

They will host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.