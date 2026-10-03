Philles Predicted To Trade Bryce Harper — Back To Nationals

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have yet to win a World Series together.

After another playoff elimination, it’s not clear that they ever will. And that at least begins to raise the question of a trade.

It’d obviously be a gargantuan, bold move to trade Harper, but the Phillies are also coming toward a reckoning. They can’t keep doing the same thing and simply expect different results.

If they were ever going to consider trading Harper, it’d be wise to do it sooner rather than later. He could return more value to Philadelphia that way.

And while if these rumors ever go anywhere, there will be plenty of potential suitors — but one would be way more interesting than any other: the Washington Nationals.

Bryce Harper Trade Prediction to Nationals

This thought came on social media from Chelsea Janes, who works for SNY now but used to cover MLB for the Washington Post.

If there’s anyone in the game who has information and also knows the Nats, it’s Janes.

This is what she wrote on X on Friday night:

“A thought I just had: Phillies need a revamp, will need to trade expensive stars, will require a trade partner with prospect capital, payroll space, and need for vet. Gen Z Nats are ready for a Werth-type, have prospect capital and payroll space to burn. Could you imagine…”

She’s referencing the impact Jayson Werth once made on the Nationals when he came aboard as a bearded veteran.

Yep, Harper would certainly feel quite a bit like that.

A thought I just had: Phillies need a revamp, will need to trade expensive stars, will require a trade partner with prospect capital, payroll space, and need for vet. Gen Z Nats are ready for a Werth-type, have prospect capital and payroll space to burn. Could you imagine… — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 3, 2026

Phillies Considerations

So if we assume that the Nats would want to trade for the 33-year old Harper, who is coming off a 29-homer season, then really all that matters is figuring out if the Phillies would do it.

He is signed through 2031, and he’s still owed about $125 million.

His contract will expire during his age-38 season.

That all adds up to a decision the Phillies need to make. Do they keep rolling with Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner? Or do they change course?

The lockout may complicate things. It seems unlikely the Phillies would make any moves before the CBA expires on Dec. 1.

But that could give them more time to think. Is there interest in Harper, specifically from the Nationals? What would he cost? And are the Phillies really ready to alter their future this drastically?

If they are, a Harper return to the nation’s capital would certainly be fascinating.

He was drafted No. 1 by the Nats in the 2010 MLB Draft. He played seven seasons for Washington already. Why not some more?