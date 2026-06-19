Phillies Could Have $300 Million Trea Turner Problem

The Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of big-time contracts on their roster–but Trea Turner’s might be turning into a problem.

Trea Turner is in the Midst of a Career-Worst Slump for the Phillies

Turner, 32, is in by far the worst slump of his illustrious career.

Often considered one of MLB’s many candidates for a future bid at Cooperstown, Father Time may have sped the game up on the Phillies’ shortstop. This season, Turner is slashing .223/.274/.334. Good for an OPS of .608 and an OPS+ of 65.

For further context, last season Turner placed fifth in NL MVP voting. He posted 5.4 Baseball Reference WAR. This year, he’s at -0.2 through his first 72 games. The drop off has been uncanny.

In a piece discussing Turner’s recent misfortunes, Adda E. Lavalle Lara writes: “Turner’s slump isn’t just in the box score—you can see it with your own eyes. He’s not flashing leather in the infield or ripping line drives like he used to. His line drive rate has plummeted to 19.7%, way down from his career average of 24.2%. Pitchers are coming right at him, and the outs are piling up. The Philly faithful are getting restless, and that $300 million contract is starting to feel heavier with every at-bat.”

That assessment hits the nail on its head. Turner isn’t the same player he once was. His approach at the plate used to employ gap-to-gap hitting with occasional sneaky pop. Now, he’s become much more strikeout-heavy, his defense has declined, and he’s not getting on base to weaponize his speed.

Unfortunately, fans in Philadelphia are near fed up with Turner.

Social Media Reacts to Turner’s Poor 2026 Season

NBC Sports Philadelphia: “Trea Turner has exited the game with a right calf contusion.”

Alex Coll: “Trea Turner is a mess of bad mechanics. One of the better breakdowns I’ve seen. S/o ElitebaseballSolutions. #Phillies.”

SPORTSRADIO 94WIP: “Trea Turner goes 3-5 with a double in his return to the lineup after missing one game with a minor injury. ‘I think I did a lot of good things today from my standpoint.’ (via: @MrUram).”

NBC Sports Philadelphia: “Trea Turner is stuck in a slump reminiscent of 2023, but Don Mattingly is still showing confidence, keeping him in the lineup Monday night against Miami.”

Matt Gelb: “Trea Turner was removed from the game after being hit on the knee by a pitch. Edmundo Sosa went from left field to shortstop.”

Luke Arcaini: “Trea Turner is walking slowly down to first base. He was hit by the third pitch of the game from Sean Manaea in the right calf.

The Phillies Need Turner to Get Back on Track

Currently, Turner is in the middle of an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Philadelphia, after an awful start, has rebounded since hiring MLB legend Don Mattingly as its manager.

The Phillies hold a record of 40-34 (before June 18th’s game), and are looking to play October baseball.

However, if the Phillies front office is going to buy into this year’s roster, they’ll need A-grade Turner. He’s imperative to the success of the 2026 roster and beyond.