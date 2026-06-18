Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Change Before Mets Series

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series with the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost the final game of the series against the Miami Marlins 12-4.

Third baseman Alec Bohm went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday’s loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision

Ahead of the series against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/18 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF E. Sosa LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF A. Nola SP”

After hitting fifth for the Phillies on Wednesday, Bohm has returned to the No. 4 spot in the lineup, where he has started 27 games. In the No. 4 spot this season, Bohm has a .213 batting average in 115 plate appearances.

Overall, the former All-Star is batting .227 with 58 hits, nine doubles, nine home runs, 22 runs, 39 RBIs and one stolen base in 70 games.

His .227 average is the lowest of his seven-year MLB career. He is on a solid run lately, having registered four hits over the past two games.

Bohm is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

Phillies Right Now

After winning their series against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies improved to 40-34 and are now only 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies have now gone 31-15 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Right-hander Aaron Nola will make his 15th start of the season for the Phillies. The former All-Star has struggled this season as he enters Thursday’s matchup with a 3-4 record and a 5.86 ERA across 70.2 innings. Despite Nola allowing two or more runs in his last seven outings, the Phillies have gone 6-1 in that span.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets remain in last place of the National League East at 33-41. They most recently avoided a series sweep against the Cincinnati Reds, as they won the final game of the series 9-1.

Left-hander Sean Manaea is expected to make his second start of the season. Manaea has primarily been used as a bulk reliever in 2026. He enters Thursday’s matchup with a 1-2 record and a 4.78 ERA across 49 innings. Manaea allowed two runs over six innings in his first start of the season.