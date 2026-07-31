Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Orioles Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of one of their biggest skids of the season, recently getting swept by the Miami Marlins and losing seven of their last eight games.

Interestingly enough, Phillies manager Don Mattingly decided to sit slugger Kyle Schwarber for each of the team’s final two games against the Marlins.

Ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, however, Mattingly made a notable change to the lineup.

Phillies Announce Schwarber News

After missing two straight games, likely just to get a quick break, Schwarber is back in the starting lineup as the Phillies prepare to face Orioles right-hander Brandon Young.

Schwarber will bat No. 2 behind shortstop Trea Turner and serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Here’s the full lineup and batting order:

Phillies 7/31 T. Turner SS

K. Schwarber DH

B. Harper 1B

A. Bohm 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

B. Stott 2B

G. Rincones Jr. RF

J. Crawford CF A. Painter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 31, 2026

Schwarber’s 2026 Season

Schwarber has enjoyed another impressive season at the plate despite leading MLB with 157 strikeouts.

He’s currently slashing .252/.545/.911 with 63 runs, 97 hits, a league-leading 33 home runs, and 62 RBIs.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia needs Schwarber to continue providing his power as the team has struggled to find consistency throughout the season.

The Phillies looked especially dysfunctional outside of the early part of the year before they fired manager Rob Thomson.

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has made it clear that he wants the team to make moves ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, comments that reportedly did not sit well with some people inside the organization.

Outside of that, Philadelphia enters Friday’s matchup in Baltimore with a 57-52 record. The Phillies sit seven games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East but currently hold a Wild Card spot in the National League.