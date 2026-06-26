Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Mets Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Phillies won the final game of the series against the Washington Nationals 10-5 on Thursday.

Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk in the win on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/26 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh RF D. Hill CF J. Realmuto C B. Stott 2B E. Sosa LF Z. Wheeler SP”

After being absent from the team’s lineup in Tuesday and Wednesday’s games, due to low back tightness, Schwarber is once again in the team’s lineup. That is good news as it appears Schwarber did not have a setback after returning to the lineup on Thursday.

Additionally, Schwarber appeared as a pinch-hitter in Wednesday’s contest, where he drew a walk in his lone plate appearance.

The three-time All-Star is batting .255 with 74 hits, nine doubles, one triples, 29 home runs, 52 runs, 52 RBIs and one stolen base in 77 games.

Phillies Right Now

After winning the final three games of their four game series against the Nationals, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 45-36 and are now only four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Zack Wheeler, who was previously a member of the Mets, will make his 12th start of the season. He enters Friday’s contest with a 7-1 record and a 2.11 ERA in 68.1 innings pitched this season.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/26 C. Benge RF J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH F. Lindor SS J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF R. Mauricio 2B B. Baty 3B L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

After a sweep against the Cubs, the New York Mets fell to 34-47, which is last in the National League East. With the Mets going 2-8 over the last 10 games, the Mets moved on from Mendoza and made Andy Green the interim manager.

In Green’s first game, Zach Thornton will take the mound for the Mets. The left-handed pitcher will make his second career start. He previously allowed four runs across 4.1 innings while registering three strikeouts in the loss.