Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Most recently, the Phillies won 9-5 against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was not in the starting lineup during the game on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision

Ahead of the series opener in Toronto, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Phillies 6/8 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh CF A. Bohm 3B J. Realmuto C B. Stott 2B A. García RF E. Sosa LF C. Sánchez SP”



J.T. Realmuto is back in the lineup, and batting sixth. Realmuto has gone hitless in his last three games; however, he has drawn four walks in that stretch.

On the season, Realmuto is batting a career-low .210, with 29 hits, four doubles, three home runs, 14 runs and 10 RBIs in 43 games. Prior to the season, Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Phillies.

Unfortunately, backup catcher Rafael Marchán has also struggled offensively as he is batting .103. Marchán has totaled more strikeouts than hits this season and has been worth -0.5 WAR, according to Baseball Reference.

Phillies Right Now

At 35-30, the Phillies have risen to second place in the National League East. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and are now 26-11 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Christopher Sanchéz will make his 14th start of the season on Monday. He enters the series opener with a 7-2 record and a 1.46 ERA across 86.1 innings this season. Sanchéz scoreless streak came to an end during his most recent outing against the San Diego Padres, in which he allowed only one run over seven innings.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have disappointed this season following their run to the World Series in 2025. At 32-24, they are in third place of the American League East and have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

They have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/8 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF T. Heineman C Y. Piñango LFP. Corbin SP”