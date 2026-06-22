Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision Before Nationals Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a four-game series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won the series finale over the New York Mets 6-2 on Sunday.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto went 0-for-4 in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Decision for Series Opener

Ahead of the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 6/22 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B E. Sosa LF B. Marsh RF D. Hill CF B. Stott 2B R. Marchán C T. Mayza SP”

After starting all three games in the series against the New York Mets, which included a day off on Friday, J.T. Realmuto is scheduled to get a day off. He is not a part of the team’s starting lineup against the Nationals.

Realmuto went 2-for-11 with a walk in the series against the Mets.

The three-time All-Star is currently batting .205 with 36 hits, six doubles, five home runs, 19 runs, 19 RBIs and three stolen bases in 53 games.

Realmuto’s .608 OPS is the lowest of his career. His OPS has declined in each year since 2022, when he finished seventh in MVP voting with an .820 OPS. Despite his decline over the past few seasons, the Phillies signed Realmuto to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason.

Meanwhile, backup catcher Rafael Marchán has not fared better as he is batting .097 in 25 games this season. Marchán will bat ninth in the series opener against the Nationals.

Phillies Right Now

After a series win over the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 42-35. They remain in second place of the National League East, 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have gone 3-7 over the last 10 games.

Left-hander Tim Mayza will serve as the team’s opener. Mayza has started one game this season, while appearing in 29 total games. During his lone start, Mayza went two innings and did not allow a run. Alan Rangel is expected to serve as the team’s bulk reliever. Rangel has pitched three innings and allowed one run this season.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile, the Nationals have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Nationals 6/22 J. Wood RF C. Mead 3B D. Crews LF C. Abrams SS J. Young CF D. Lile DH K. Ruiz C L. García Jr. 1B N. Nuñez 2B F. Griffin SP”

Most recently, the Nationals dropped a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. After the loss on Sunday, they moved to fourth place in the National League East at 40-38. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.