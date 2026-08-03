Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision Before Nationals Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies won 8-0 on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Trea Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk during the win.

Philadelphia Announce Trea Turner Decision

Ahead of the series opener against the Nationals on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 8/3 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. De La Cruz RF B. Stott 2B E. Sosa LF D. Hill CF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Despite the Phillies acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez during the trade deadline, manager Don Mattingly announced that there had been no consideration about moving Trea Turner to the outfield.

Instead, once Arraez settles into the Phillies lineup, the expectation is that Bryce Harper will return to right field. Harper has not played right field since 2022. However, Harper told reporters about his willingness to return to that position, “I said it in years past. I know people think it’s crap, but I’d do anything for this organization and they know that.”

Turner has been one of many Phillies players to struggle defensively this season. He currently owns a -8 fielding run value according to Baseball Savant, primarily due to his -8 outs above average.

Offensively, the three-time All-Star has not been great this season either. Turner is currently batting .250 with 112 hits, 19 doubles, 16 home runs, one triple, 75 runs, 43 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 109 games.

Phillies Right Now

After Sunday’s win, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 59-53 this season. They are eight games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. However, they do currently own a Wild Card position.

The acquisition of Luis Arraez should boost their postseason odds as Arraez is a three-time batting champion. Arraez is currently averaging .324 with an .801 OPS in 105 games.

Meanwhile, for Monday’s game, right-hander Aaron Nola is set to make his 23 start of the season. Nola enters with a 3-9 record and a 5.61 ERA in 114 innings this season. Nola is coming off a strong outing, as he allowed only one run during 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins.